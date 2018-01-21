Allison Janney Wins the SAG Award for Supporting Actress in I, TONYA

Allison Janney has won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her performance as Tonya Harding's mother LaVona Golden in I, TANYA.

The actress starred as Prudy Pingleton in the big screen adaptation of HAIRSPRAY. She recently starred on Broadway SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION for which she received a Tony Award nomination. Her other Broadway credits include 9TO 5, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE and PRESENT LAUGHTER.

Allison Janney currently stars alongside Anna Faris in the CBS/Chuck Lorre hit comedy Mom. The actress also received rave reviews for her turn as Margaret Scully on Showtime's Masters of Sex. She won Emmys for both roles in the same year and won a second Emmy for Mom the following year.

Her recently released movies include Tallulah, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, The Girl on the Train, Minions and Spy. Other film credits include The Way, Way Back, The Help, Juno, Finding Nemo, The Hours, American Beauty, Nurse Betty, Drop Dead Gorgeous, 10 THINGS I Hate About You, Primary Colors, The Ice Storm, The Object of My Affection and Big Night.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





