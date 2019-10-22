All New York's A Stage: Spotlight on Local Theater Coming Up in Manhattan
The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment recently launched ALL NEW YORK'S A STAGE, the first-ever campaign dedicated to raising the visibility of our vibrant local theater industry, which is made up of small venues, companies and related organizations throughout the five boroughs. Now through October 31, New Yorkers and visitors can explore the ALL NEW YORK'S A STAGE website, localtheater.nyc, created with partner Show-Score.com, to discover an exciting array of more than 200 performances and events throughout the city.
To celebrate this exciting new initiative, BroadwayWorld has teamed up with the Mayor's Office to shine a spotlight on local productions from small theatre companies in the New York City area. Today, we take a closer look at upcoming productions in the Bronx and Staten Island!
NEST
When: October 23-27, 2019
Where: Clark Studio Theater (165 West 65th Street)
GET TICKETS!
About: Unfolding in a custom-built performance tent, this multisensory experience takes audiences on a delightful journey through the seasons. Using playful poetry, music, movement, puppetry, and tactile play, Nest will awaken curiosity in babies and remind grownups of the wonder of being in the world for the first time.
UNIVERSES - Technology in Storytelling
When: October 24. 2019
Where: Drama League Theater Center (32 Avenue of the Americas)
GET TICKETS!
About: Obie, Bessie, Doris Duke-winning ensemble UNIVERSES is comprised of writers and performers of color who fuse theater, poetry, dance, jazz, hip hop, politics, down home blues and Spanish boleros into moving, challenging and entertaining works for the stage that tour across the U.S. and internationally. In this rare workshop, artistic directors Mildred Ruiz-Sapp and Steven Sapp will share their creative practice with participants -- which is usable for directors, actors, writers, and designers -- to explore the ways cutting-edge technology can amplify the creative moment. Participants will make new work as part of the process, learning skills they can incorporate in their own work.
Between the World and Me
When: October 25-28, 2019
Where: Apollo Theater (253 West 125th Street)
GET TICKETS!
About: A profound work that pivots from the biggest questions around racism and police violence to the most intimate concerns of a father for his son, Between the World and Me offers a powerful framework for understanding our nation's history and asks: What is it like to inhabit a Black body and find a way to live within it? And how can we all honestly reckon with this fraught history and free ourselves from its burden? Between the World and Me, both the book and the theatrical event, is an eye-opening, emotional look inside these conversations.
Elevator Repair Service Staging Literature Workshop
When: October 26, 2019
Where: Elevator Repair Service (47 Great Jones St., 3rd Floor)
GET TICKETS!
About: Elevator Repair Service conducts workshops for students (high school through graduate school), professional artists and theater lovers of all stripes. Our workshops range in length from a single afternoon to teaching residencies that last several months. In our workshops, participants work with Artistic Director John Collins and company members to generate scenes from unconventional sources, translating excerpts of novels, video clips, and sound effects into performance. These intensive sessions introduce participants to ERS and its history and offer a glimpse into the earliest stages of development of a new project. John Collins is also available for lectures, panels, and guest teaching.
Bethie Fowler's "Zelda & Scott"
When: October 27, 2019
Where: The Bridge Theater (244 West 54th Street, 11th floor)
GET TICKETS!
About: The Jazz Age literary celebrities Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald come to life in a fast-paced and unexpected portrait as they meet, marry, and travel the world together. In this exploration, a diverse group of six actors will be prepared to embody either Zelda or F. Scott at various times, opposite a scene partner also chosen at random. This lively experiment will examine power, control and what we think we know about the original celebrity couple.
Be sure to check back next week for even more local theatre from the ALL NEW YORK'S A STAGE initiative. For additional information, visit: localtheater.nyc.
