All Broadway Theatres to Dim Lights for Hal Prince Tonight, 7/31

The Broadway community mourns the loss of prolific producer, director, writer, and the individual recipient of the most Tony Awards in multiple categories in history, Harold Prince, who passed away on July 31, 2019 at age 91. To commemorate his life and work, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of Broadway theatres in New York for one minute on Wednesday, July 31 at exactly 7:45pm.

"To be a both a genius and a gentleman is rare and extraordinary," said Thomas Schumacher, Chairman of The Broadway League. "Hal Prince's genius was matched by his generosity of spirit, particularly with those building a career. Sitting on the T Edward Hambleton Fellowship panel of Mentors alongside Hal was both a lesson in producing and a lesson in humanity. He was a giant."

"Harold Prince, a former Chairman of the Board of the Broadway League, was devoted to the theatre and cared deeply about all aspects of the business. His passion, creativity, and unparalleled standards gave life to so many of the shows we now consider Broadway classics," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "He was famous for his remarkable artistic collaborations, but what some may not realize was his extraordinary commitment to mentoring the next generation of industry professionals and ensuring the future of Broadway."

Some of Mr. Prince's Broadway credits as a producer and/or director include: Prince of Broadway (2017); Lovemusik (2007); Hollywood Arms (2002); Parade (1998);Candide (1997 revival); Show Boat (1994 revival); Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993);The Phantom of the Opera (1988); Cabaret (1987 revival); Merrily We Roll Along(1981); Evita (1979); Sweeney Todd (1979); On the Twentieth Century (1978); Side by Side by Sondheim (1977); Pacific Overtures (1976); Candide (1974 revival); A Little Night Music (1973); Follies (1971); Company (1970); Zorba (1968); Cabaret(1966); It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman (1966); Flora, The Red Menace(1965); Baker Street (1965); Fiddler on the Roof (1964); She Loves Me (1963); A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1962); Take Her, She's Mine(1961); Tenderloin (1960); West Side Story (1960 revival); Fiorello! (1959); West Side Story (1957); New Girl in Town (1957); Damn Yankees (1955); and The Pajama Game (1954).

In 2006, Mr. Prince received the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. He received the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for his work inShow Boat (1995), The Phantom of the Opera (1988), Evita (1980), Sweeney Todd(1979), Candide (1974), Follies (1972), Company (1971), and Cabaret (1967). Mr. Prince was the recipient of Special Tony Award in 1974 for Candide and 1972 for his work on Fiddler on the Roof. He produced various shows which won the Tony Award for Best Musical including: A Little Night Music (1973), Company (1971), Cabaret(1967), Fiddler on the Roof (1965), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1963), Fiorello! (1960), Damn Yankees (1956), and The Pajama Game(1955). Mr. Prince received the Tony Award for Best Producer of a Musical forFiddler on the Roof (1965), and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum(1963).

