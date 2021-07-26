Alison Fraser, Michael Lowney, Teal Wicks & More to be Featured on THE SHARDS OF AN HONOR CODE JUNKIE Cast Album

Blake Allen has announced the cast of his world premiere recording of the shards of an honor code junkie, releasing on No Reverse Records, September 17, 2021. An American opera oratorio meets storybook album, the shards of an honor code junkie is an autobiographical story of a homosexual Mormon that embarks on a journey of self-love while challenging Brigham Young's staunch Honor Code Rules, unhinging demons of drugs, sex, and suicide in a victorious coming-of-age story.

Originally premiered in 2017 as a staged concert in New York City, Allen has conceptualized a new record that merges together both script and score in a thirty-track tour de force featuring some of Broadway's most celebrated voices. The record cast includes Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden, Romance/Romance), Michael Lowney (La Cage Aux Folles), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Finding Neverland, Wicked), Kristy Cates (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland, Wicked), J Harrison Ghee (Mrs. Doubtfire, Kinky Boots), Hannah Cruz (Hamilton 1st National Tour), singer and actress Tori Scott, and opera soprano Cree Carrico, supported by ensemble voices Drama Desk Award winner Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, Octet, Big Stick), Isaac Phaman Reynolds, Josh Daniel (Book of Mormon), Ron Tal, and RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 contestant Brita Filter.

"We began recording this record on December 4th, the anniversary of Alan's death-a friend of mine that I lost at BYU and who is a large part of my story," explains Allen. "I centered the creation of the story and the music based upon specific artists. I wrote "the invitation" for Teal not knowing her but wishing she would do it. I wrote "the drawer" for Kristy Cates once she was attached to the reading. I created the mythical, Mme Fontanne von Redgrave for Alison Fraser once I saw her live in an interview. Tori Scott is one of the funniest people I know, so I adapted and wrote her to be a Madame Morrible-like villain. I wrote Cree Carrico an aria because why wouldn't I?" he continues. "I'm grateful not only to have close and dear friends on the album, but also that these amazing voices and amazing souls have been kind enough and brave enough to shine their light. Hopefully the love can be heard, can be felt, and can enact change."

"We are so proud to have produced this incredible contemporary classical work by Blake Allen which was recorded entirely during the pandemic," adds Ashley Kate Adams and Mitchell Walker, founders of No Reverse Records. "Against all odds, 20+ artists from across the United States (including Hawaii!) collaborated to bring Blake's haunting & captivating score to life. We are honored to be releasing this 30-track album on No Reverse Records to bring light where it is needed."

The pre-order of the shards of an honor code junkie will be released through No Reverse Records on Friday, August 13th leading up to its official release on Friday, September 17th.