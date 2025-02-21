Alicia Keys and HELL'S KITCHEN Music Director Lily Ling to Appear In Special Streaming Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sixteen-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys and Lily Ling, music director of Hell’s Kitchen on Broadway, team up for a special streaming interview presented by Maestra Music and RISE THEATRE later this month.

Titled "Kaleidoscope Dreams: Unlocking the Potentials in Musical Theatre," the hour-long conversation will take place on February 27 at 5 PM ET via Zoom.

Keys and Ling will discuss the evolving landscape of musical theatre and the impact of underrepresented voices in the industry. Their conversation will highlight how diversity is shaping the future of music and storytelling on stage.

“We are honored to welcome Alicia Keys to Maestra and RISE for this special event,” said Georgia Stitt in a statement. “Her passion for storytelling through music is a beacon for aspiring artists, and we’re eager to hear her insights alongside Lily Ling, whose leadership in musical direction has been instrumental in bringing Hell's Kitchen to Broadway audiences.”

The event is free and open to the public, though attendees are encouraged to RSVP early due to limited space. While tickets are free, a suggested donation is encouraged to support Maestra Music’s mission of providing visibility, community, and resources for women and nonbinary musicians in theatre.

For those unable to attend live, the discussion will be recorded and available later on the Maestra Replay site.