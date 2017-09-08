Alice Ripley, Taylor Trensch and Andy Mientus to Sing the Songs of Rufus Wainwright at 54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Rufus Wainwright on Sunday, October 1st, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Broadway stars Alice Ripley (Side Show, Next to Normal), Taylor Trensch (Hello Dolly, Dear Evan Hansen), and Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, Les Miserables) come together to celebrate the music of Rufus Wainwright, who Elton John has called, "The greatest songwriter on the planet."

54 Sings Rufus Wainwright brings together a starry group of Broadway performers, all great admirers of Rufus Wainwright's music, in what will be an evening of lush, romantic, witty, powerful and definitely dramatic songs from his brilliant and extensive catalog.

Completing the line up are Dave Thomas Brown (American Psycho), Wesley Taylor (Rock of Ages, The Addams Family), Kacie Sheik (Hair), Clarke Thorell (Hairspray, Annie, The Who's Tommy), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Krystina Alabado (American Idiot, American Psycho) and Gerard Canonico (Groundhog Day, Spring Awakening).

The evening will be hosted by Ben Rimalower (Patti Issues) and music directed by Rufus' former keyboard player Jason Hart (music director of American Psycho on Broadway).

54 Sings Rufus Wainwright has been a longstanding dream of music director Jason Hart. "Touring and recording for three years with Rufus Wainwright was one of the greatest artistic experiences of my career. In the past eight years I've been working very closesly with Duncan Sheik on his theatrical endeavors, and I've had the opportunity to meet and collaborate with a number of Broadway's finest artists. I've been struck by how many of them are great admirers of Rufus Wainwright, and that's how the idea to do this special tribute concert was born".

54 Sings Rufus Wainwright features performers not only known and admired for their myriad performances on Broadway and elsewhere, but artists who specifically feel connected to Rufus's songs and who are eager to celebrate the work of one of their favorite singer/songwriters. The Rufus Wainwright songbook draws on the best of Pop, Opera, Folk, Broadway and Tin Pan Alley, and this special one-night-only performance will showcase his diverse influences and singular, unique sound, and will be a long-overdue tribute to one of the most important musicians of his generation.

Praised by The New York Times for his "genuine originality," Rufus Wainwright has established himself as one of the great male vocalists and songwriters of his generation. The New York-born, Montreal-raised singer songwriter has released seven studio albums, three DVDs, and three live albums, including the Grammy nominated Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall, which captured his celebrated Judy Garland tribute performance at the London Palladium in 2007, and the album Release The Stars which went Gold in Canada and the U.K.

54 Sings Rufus Wainwright plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 1st, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

