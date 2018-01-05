Alice Ripley, Andy Kelso, Beth Malone and More to Declare 'All We Need is Love' for Broadway Cares

With scheduled featured performances by Beth Malone (Fun Home), Andy Kelso (Kinky Boots), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Rachel deBenedet (Addams Family), Elizabeth Welch (Phantom of the Opera), Hillary Capps, Mayteana Morales and Dave Bailis of Walk Talk, Danielle Rhodes, Eugene Ebner, Emmy Award-winning composer Denise Gentilini, Kennedy Caughell (The Great Comet, Wicked) and Ryan Connelly (Disney's Finding Nemo).

On February 11 at 7 pm, Tony winning and Tony nominated Broadway stars will unite with performers with a variety of musical roots to spread a message of love and hope while making a difference and raising funds for BC/EFA.

This evening of cabaret will be emceed by TV host and Broadway veteran Ben Cameron (Footloose, Aida, Wicked), withmusic direction by David Nehls (The Great American Trailer Park Musical).

Eugene Ebner and Paul Page of Ebner-Page Productions are joining forces with Caroline Younger, the owner of WABI Theatre and Dance, for a magical weekend in NYC with a musical theatre workshop and "cabaret for a cause." Ebner and Page commented, "This is an amazing opportunity to educate and inspire our youth while spreading a message of love and making a difference. Uniting in love is more important than ever."

Recently they held cabaret auditions for the young people that are participating in their musical theatre workshop. Four students were selected to sing on February 11 at Joe's Pub along with the other well-known and diverse performers. Younger says, "The kids are so excited to have an opportunity to sing at the infamous Joe's Pub on the same stage as their Broadway idols, plus they are so happy to be giving back and helping others. It is really important to teach our youth the value of helping the community".

Demos Bizar Entertainment (Nick Demos and Francine Bizar), currently co- producers of Come From Away and previously producers of Memphis on Broadway (2010 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic's Circle Awards) have come on board as featured sponsor for the All We Need is Love Cabaret for a Cause.

From Ebner and Page: "It warms our hearts to know that there are so many creative individuals who are willing to help us make a difference. We are very grateful."

To purchase tickets for the All We Need is Love Cabaret for a Cause Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS please visit

https://www.publictheater.org/Tickets/Calendar/PlayDetailsCollection/Joes-Pub/2018/A/All-We-Need-is-Love/?SiteTheme=JoesPub





