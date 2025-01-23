Ali Stroker, Christine Dwyer, & More to Appear on Rachel Potter's New Broadway Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rachel Potter has revealed that recording is completed for her forthcoming Broadway album, "Stages." In a new Instagram post, the Evita star also shared the artists that will appear with her on the album, including several Broadway favorites.

Artists featured on the album include Ali Stroker, Natalie Weiss, Christine Dwyer, The Young Fables, Voctave, Jamey Ray, EJ Cardona, Marissa Rosen, Brandon Kalm, Matt Deangelis, and Jennifer Thigpen.

The first single, a mashup of "Come What May" and "The I Love You Song," from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, will debut on January 31st. This single also features the vocals of Marty Thomas and Omar Cardona. Watch the announcement video!

About Rachel Potter

In 2003, Potter moved to Orlando, Florida. Following a friend's suggestion, she auditioned for a singing job at Walt Disney World. Having never been to a theatrical audition before, Rachel came with a headshot (a picture of her singing into a microphone) and a resume with details of her tenure as an employee at the GAP.

Potter was cast as Ariel in the Voyage of the Little Mermaid. She subsequently performed as Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Nemo in Finding Nemo: The Musical, and a slew of other shows at Disney. In 2008, she made it in the Top 15 in the MTV reality show Legally Blonde: The Musical – The Search for Elle Woods.

Potter played Wednesday Addams in the musical version of The Addams Family. Later on, Potter was cast in the 2012 revival of Evita, in which she portrayed Peron's mistress, alongside Ricky Martin, Elena Roger, and Michael Cerveris.