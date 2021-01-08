Ali Ewoldt Joins This Week's Episode of SOUP TROUPE ONLINE!
Tune in on Sunday, January 10 at 1PM EST!
Tune in on Sunday, January 10 at 1PM EST for SOUP TROUPE ONLINE. Hosted by co-founder Danny Feldman (Hide and Seek) and co-president Dani Wergiles, the livestream is streamed every weekend to discuss soups and more with special guests. Join Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I) for stories, Q&As, and more.
Tune in below to watch!
SOUP TROUPE ONLINE goes live each week to rate soups within a variety of different categories, recall favorite soup memories, and more. Started at French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts by Feldman alongside co-founder Cole Wright-Schaner, the troupe met weekly each summer prior to the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to keep soup in all of our lives, Feldman and Wergiles have moved their platform online, and have entertained Broadway stars from the companies of Jagged Little Pill, Dear Evan Hansen, Mrs. Doubtfire, Wicked, Sing Street, The Prom, The Band's Visit, Something Rotten!, Newsies, Violet, SpongeBob Squarepants, Be More Chill, The Book of Mormon, Fun Home, Avenue Q, Mary Poppins, The Play That Goes Wrong, and more. STO's most recent episode included an appearance by Robbie Rozelle (Songs From Inside My Locker).
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking News: MEAN GIRLS Will Not Re-Open on Broadway
Another causality of the current pandemic. The Broadway production of Mean Girls has just announced that it will not reopen as a result of the contin...
Danny Burstein Pens Personal Essay Honoring Wife Rebecca Luker - ' You Just Knew She was a Special Human Being'
Danny Burstein has penned a personal essay reflecting on his 20-plus year marriage with Broadway veteran Rebecca Luker, who passed away this December ...
Lashana Lynch to Play 'Miss Honey' in MATILDA Movie Musical
No Time to Die star, Lashana Lynch will step into the role of the kindly Miss Honey in the upcoming film adaptation of the award-winning musical Matil...
BroadwayHD Announces January 2021 Lineup Including PETER PAN GOES WRONG, RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its lineup of streaming productions set for January 2021....
VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!
Check out this sneak peek from Isaac Mizrahi's next installment of ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE with special guest Jackie Hoffman!...
New York State Senator Brad Hoylman Calls for 'Detroit-Style' Bailout for Broadway
As rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues around the world, the theatre community is still anxiously awaiting news about a timeline the return of t...