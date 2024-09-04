Alfred Molina, Denis O'Hare, & More to Star in Netflix Series THE BOROUGHS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has announced that Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O'Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman are set to star in The Boroughs, an upcoming supernatural mystery from Executive Producers The Duffer Brothers and created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) who also serve as Showrunners.

The series follows a group of unlikely heroes in a seemingly picturesque retirement community, who must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have time.

Broadway alum Molina (recently seen in Uncle Vanya) plays the role of “Sam” in the series. Davis (Thelma and Louise, A League of Their Own) plays “Renee" with Woodard (Clemency, Salem’s Lot) as “Judy."

Tony Winner Denis O'Hare, who recently appeared in Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are at The Shed, will play the role of "Wally". Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) plays “Art," with Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) playing “Jack”.

Netflix has also announced that Ben Taylor (Sex Education, Catastrophe) will serve as Executive Producer and will direct multiple episodes including the pilot. The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt will executive produce on behalf of Upside Down Pictures, along with Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews, and Ben Taylor.

The Boroughs marks the latest series under Netflix's overall deal with Upside Down Pictures which includes the expansion of the Stranger Things franchise with the critically acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning play Stranger Things: The First Shadow; the psychological horror series Something Very Bad is Going to Happen; and Stranger Things 5 -- the culminating season of the global cultural phenomenon.