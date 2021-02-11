Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alexandra Silber Marries Alec Silver in a Surprise Ceremony in Central Park!

The two were married on their 2 year anniversary.

Feb. 11, 2021  

Alexandra Silber took to Instagram to announce some exciting news... she got married! Silber married actor, deviser, and movement director Alec Silver in a small ceremony in Central Park on their 2 year anniversary!

She shared: "So with 3 people present, we eloped! In a fairytale-snowy @centralparknyc, merging two ancient cultures and creating a new one, together. (And, when it is safe to do so, we can't wait to celebrate with friends and family!)"

... Alec, oh how I love you. I have never been more certain of anyone or anything. Thank you for being beside me in literal sickness and in health, and above all, for the honor of picking me."

Check out the post below!

Alexandra has been seen in the New York productions of Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class, Arlington, Hello Again, and She Loves Me. She has also appeared in London's West End in Kiss Me Kate,The Woman in White, Fiddler on the Roof, and Carousel. Her regional credits include Midsummer at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Camelot at DC's Shakespeare Theatre, and Trouble in Tahiti at Tanglewood. She has been seen on screen in Elementary, The Mysteries of Laura, 1408, Law & Order. She has also published two books: After Anatevka and White Hot Grief Parade. You can follow along with her adventures on social media @alsibs.


