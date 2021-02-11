Alexandra Silber Marries Alec Silver in a Surprise Ceremony in Central Park!
The two were married on their 2 year anniversary.
Alexandra Silber took to Instagram to announce some exciting news... she got married! Silber married actor, deviser, and movement director Alec Silver in a small ceremony in Central Park on their 2 year anniversary!
She shared: "So with 3 people present, we eloped! In a fairytale-snowy @centralparknyc, merging two ancient cultures and creating a new one, together. (And, when it is safe to do so, we can't wait to celebrate with friends and family!)"
... Alec, oh how I love you. I have never been more certain of anyone or anything. Thank you for being beside me in literal sickness and in health, and above all, for the honor of picking me."
Check out the post below!
Alexandra has been seen in the New York productions of Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class, Arlington, Hello Again, and She Loves Me. She has also appeared in London's West End in Kiss Me Kate,The Woman in White, Fiddler on the Roof, and Carousel. Her regional credits include Midsummer at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Camelot at DC's Shakespeare Theatre, and Trouble in Tahiti at Tanglewood. She has been seen on screen in Elementary, The Mysteries of Laura, 1408, Law & Order. She has also published two books: After Anatevka and White Hot Grief Parade. You can follow along with her adventures on social media @alsibs.
Featured BroadwayWorld EventsCheck out these concerts...
More Hot Stories For You
-
ANGELS IN AMERICA Starring Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield Now Streaming on National Theatre At Home
Angels in America, filmed during its 2017 run at the National Theatre, is now streaming as a part of National Theatre at Home! Angels in America is di...
Governor Cuomo Reveals Details of NY PopsUp, Including Participation from Hugh Jackman, Idina Menzel, Sutton Foster and More!
NY PopsUp, an unprecedented and expansive festival featuring hundreds of pop-up performances (many of which are free of charge and all open to the pub...
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces Third Annual 'You Will Be Found' College Essay Writing Challenge
Dear Evan Hansen, along with partners The Broadway Education Alliance and Gotham Writers Workshop, have announced the third annual “You Will Be Found”...
Theatre District Restaurateur Joe Allen Passes Away at 87
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that famed NYC restaurateur, Joe Allen, owner of the beloved theatre district restaurant that bears his name, pass...
How Theatres Everywhere Are Celebrating Black History Month
This February, BroadwayWorld is committed to celebrating the outstanding contributions that Black artists have made to the American theatre. How can y...
NY Governor Cuomo Announces Large Venues Can Soon Re-Open with Testing
Governor Andrew Cuomo just announced that New York state will build off of the success of the Buffalo Bills pilot plan, allowing all large stadium and...