Alex Lacamoire Joins Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tommy Kail on FX's FOSSE/VERDON

Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning composer and arranger Alex Lacamoire has come aboard FX's highly-anticipated Fosse/Verdon limited series as Supervising Music Producer, it was announced today by Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, Presidents of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions.

Fosse/Verdon is an eight episode limited series from award-winning producers Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Joel Fields. Production on the series is currently underway in New York City ahead of its premiere on FX in Spring 2019.

"If I am doing anything with music, my first call is to Alex," said Kail. "My second and third calls are also to him. He's a stunning musician, and an even better human. He can make music in any style, and I knew he'd fit into this show seamlessly and allow us to have the musical landscape feel authentic and vibrant."

Added Levenson, "Not only is Alex an astonishing musician and a dream collaborator, he brings an encyclopedic knowledge of the music that defined the careers of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, and he shares with all of us a deep appreciation for the legacy they left behind. We couldn't be more thrilled to be telling this story with him."

"The names Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon are attached to a body of work that is truly astounding," said Lacamoire. "I can't overstate what a joy it is to work on music that still feels innovative and revolutionary to this day. Add to that the fact that I am reunited with my brilliant collaborators Tommy Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Steven Levenson...This is a dream gig, as far as I'm concerned."

Alex Lacamoire is a three-time Tony and three-time Grammy winner for his work on the Broadway musicals Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and In The Heights. His film credits include The Greatest Showman (Executive Music Producer) and Incredibles 2 (Arranger/Orchestrator). As Music Director, Arranger and/or Orchestrator on Broadway, his credits include: Bring It On; Wicked; High Fidelity; Annie (2011 Broadway revival); The People In The Picture; 9 to 5 (Drama Desk and Grammy noms.); Legally Blonde. Other credits: Bat Boy: The Musical; Godspell (2001 National Tour), orchestrations for The Rockettes and the Oscars. He is an Emmy-nominated composer for Sesame Street.

Fosse/Verdon stars Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse and four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon. Norbert Leo Butz and Margaret Qualley also star, along with a stellar recurring cast that includes Aya Cash, Nate Corddry, Susan Misner, BIANCA Marroquin, Kelli Barrett, Evan Handler, Rick Holmes, Paul Reiser, Ethan Slater, Byron Jennings and Laura Osnes.

Based on Fosse, the BIOGRAPHY written by Sam Wasson, this eight-part limited series tells the story of the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. He was a visionary filmmaker and one of theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She was the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Together, they changed the face of American entertainment - at a perilous cost. Featuring Fosse's choreography, the series explores the hidden corners of show business, the price of pursuing greatness, and the suffering inflicted in the name of art.

Kail, Levenson, Miranda, Fields, Rockwell, Williams and George Stelzner are Executive Producers of the limited series that is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.? Levenson, who will serve as showrunner, wrote the premiere episode which will be directed by Kail.? Actress, dancer and producer Nicole Fosse, and daughter of Fosse and Verdon, serves as Co-Executive Producer and oversees The Verdon Fosse Legacy. Co-Producer Andy Blankenbuehler is serving as a Choreographer, as is Susan Misner. Erica Kay serves as Producer.

Related Articles