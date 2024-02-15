Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Adds Final Cities For North American Tour

Following a hit run on Broadway and sold-out engagements across the globe, Alex Edelman's Just For Us has announced its final performances for its North American tour, which kicked off last fall.

The New York Times' Critics Choice comedy will continue touring through March 2024 with newly announced stops in Toronto (Elgin Theatre), Philadelphia (Miller Theater), Ft. Lauderdale (The Parker), Washington, D.C. (The Kennedy Center), and returns-by-popular-demand to San Francisco's Curran Theater and Los Angeles's Mark Taper Forum to complete the tour. In addition to these tour stops, Edelman will bring the show back to New York City for a one-night-only performance at The Beacon Theatre on March 14, 2024. For tickets and more information, visit justforusshow.com.

The previously announced engagement in Chicago at Steppenwolf Theatre begins performances tonight, Friday, February 15, and will play through February 24.

Directed by Adam Brace and expertly crafted by one of comedy's most distinctive voices, this singular theatrical experience is an exploration of identity and our collective capacity for empathy—and it's also “belly-laugh funny!” (The New York Times). In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise Just for Us.

Added dates:

Chicago, Illinois

Thursday, February 15 – Saturday, February 24, 2024

Steppenwolf Theatre

For tickets, visit Steppenwolf.org

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Elgin Theatre

For tickets, visit: Ticketmaster.com

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Miller Theater

For tickets, visit: EnsembleArtsPhilly.org

San Francisco, California — BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Curran Theater

For tickets, visit: BroadwaySF.com

New York, New York — FINAL NYC SHOW

Thursday, March 14, 2024

The Beacon Theatre

For tickets, visit: MSG.com

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Friday, March 15, 2024

The Parker

For tickets, visit: ParkerPlayhouse.com

Washington, D.C.

Thursday, March 21, 2024

The Kennedy Center

For tickets, visit: Kennedy-Center.org

Los Angeles, California — BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

Tuesday, March 26 - Sunday, March 31, 2024

Center Theatre Group - Mark Taper Forum

For tickets, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org. Alex Edelman's Just For Us runs 85-minutes. For more information, please visit JustForUsShow.com.

ALEX EDELMAN

ALEX EDELMAN is a comedian, actor, and writer. He is known for his TV writing, his love of black-and-white cookies, and his solo shows - all created in collaboration with director Adam Brace and all award-winning, sell-out hits in London's West End and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Just For Us marked Edelman's Broadway debut, playing at the Hudson Theatre after sold-out runs Off-Broadway (Obie Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), in Washington DC, Boston (his hometown), Melbourne, Edinburgh (Herald Angel Award), London and more. He's now touring the US with the show, which was also filmed for an upcoming HBO special. His first solo show, Millennial, won the 2014 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer, the first American show to do so since 1997. He has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and “Conan." He is also the creator of Peer Group – a show about young people – on BBC Radio 4. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of Saturday Night Seder, a star-studded 70-minute special posted on YouTube that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund. He has two differently-sized feet and is very grateful you're here.

ADAM BRACE

ADAM BRACE (Director) was Associate Director at Soho Theatre, London where he worked across Comedy, Theatre and Performance Art, and in roles spanning dramaturg, director and writer. In comedy, he developed a varied range of work including eight Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated shows, two Herald Angel Award-winners, two nominees for the Melbourne Barry Award and two Southbank Sky Arts Awards. Directing credits include all of Alex Edelman's shows, most recently Just For Us (2023 Obie Award winner, 2022 Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Nominee); Liz Kingman's One Woman Show and Leo Reich's Literally Who Cares?! Off-Broadway, Haley McGee's Age is a Feeling (Fringe First 2022, Soho Theatre); all of Sh!t Theatre's multi-award-winning international shows. Other credits include Ahir Shah's HBO Max special Dots and Creative Supervisor on two series of “Soho Theatre Live” on Amazon Prime. Previously, he was a playwright and was produced by Almeida Theatre, The National Theatre and The Donmar Warehouse; his plays are published by Faber and Faber.