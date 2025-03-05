Alex Cuba to Perform at Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alex Cuba, the Grammy Award-winning artist known for his unique fusion of folk, funk, and rock with Latin influences, will perform at Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 8 PM. The performance is part of his highly anticipated U.S. tour, “No More Empty Words,” which follows the release of his heartfelt new track, “El Día Más Triste.” This deeply poignant song marks a perfect moment for Cuba to connect emotionally with his audience, sharing his artistic evolution and the raw vulnerability of his music.

Alex Cuba's music speaks the language of joy, an uplifting force that resonates deeply with listeners. Whether echoing the vibrant energy of Tito Puente or the infectious spirit of Stevie Wonder, Cuba's infectious enthusiasm shines through in his live shows and compositions. His music, co-written with artists such as Nelly Furtado and Jason Mraz, radiates joy in its purest form, making Cuba one of the most distinctive and celebrated artists of his generation.

“El Día Más Triste” explores how even moments of pain and betrayal can lead to growth and understanding. This track, like much of his work, turns emotional complexity into beauty, and Cuba's ability to transform sorrow into strength continues to resonate with fans. His music is a journey, whether sparked by lust, love, or melancholy, always moving toward an uplifting place filled with hope and exuberance.

This unique artistry has earned Cuba multiple prestigious awards, including two Juno Awards, four Latin Grammys, and a 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album, affirming his place among the top Latin musicians in the world.

Join Alex Cuba at Kupferberg Center for the Arts for an unforgettable evening of live music, powerful storytelling, and electrifying performances. Fans can expect a night that blends Cuba's artistry with a palpable joy, leaving everyone inspired and moved.

Tickets and Venue Information: