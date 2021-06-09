Alex Brightman and Rory O'Malley Join Demi Lovato NBC Pilot HUNGRY

Deadline is reporting that Tony-nominees Alex Brightman and Rory O'Malley have signed on to a new NBC pilot from executive producer Demi Lovato. Titled "Hungry" the single camera comedy follows a group of friends who attend a food-issues group as they grapple with life's ups and downs as well as their respective diets.

Brightman is a set to portray Cooper a sweet and self-deprecating cop from LAPD's Jumper Squad. Cooper initially joins the group to lose weight for his wedding, but that all changes when he meets and is instantly attracted to Lovato's character, Teddy.

O'Malley joins the cast as the sensitive and smart Linus. Tired of having his heart broken, witty Linus has joined the group to cultivate his revenge body and start his new life as a heartbreaker.

Also joining the ensemble are Anna Akana (Jupiter's Legacy), Ashley D. Kelley (Insatiable), and Jay Klaitz (FBI).

Alex Brightman is a two-time Tony nominated actor, best known for his star turns in School of Rock and Beetlejuice on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Glory Days, Wicked, Big Fish, and Matilda. Other stage credits include The History Boys (CTG/Ahmanson Theatre), Nobody Loves You (The Old Globe), Soon (Signature Theatre), and How I Paid For College (The HUB Theatre).

Rory O'Malley is a Tony nominated actor who has appeared on Broadway in The Book Of Mormon, Hamilton And The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. He has also appeared in TV shows including American Princess, Modern Family, Grace And Frankie, Nurse Jackie, The Good Wife, in films like Dreamgirls, Mother's Day, as a voice actor on Bob's Burgers, the new Apple+ musical Comedy Central Park and many more.