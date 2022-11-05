Album Review: A Cast Album For A Magical Musical That Has Not Appeared... Yet - THE VIOLET HOUR

Heigh Ho, dear lovely rainbow tribe, Bobby Patrick, your rainbow reviewer is back in CD-Land to offer another broken-down breakdown of a new music release. So, strap in and get ready, as Bobby goes on the record ABOUT the record.

This week's album entry in the BobbyFiles comes from musical theatre creators Will Reynolds (music) and Eric Price (book & lyrics). Listed as this cast album's producers, these two talented creators are also behind the music of AppleTV+ animated series "Central Park," starring broadway luminaries Leslie Odom Jr., Josh Gad, and Stanley Tucci, but it is their much talked about, yet to be staged magical realism musical, THE VIOLET HOUR that is the reason we have called you all here today. This new show is based upon the work of the same title by FABULOUS playwright, Richard Greenberg, author of TAKE ME OUT (currently on The Broadway) and one of Bobby's fave wordsmiths. The play version had a run back in 2003 in a short regional theatre contract (75ish performances) at Manhattan Theatre Club. Fast forward a couple of decades and Price, who had seen a fine production of the piece when he was but a tyke, roped in music man Reynolds to discover the inherent music of this lyrical fantasy of literature, longing, and an out-of-control Xerox machine from the future. Now, my dears, we know ALL of that because we read it in the CD booklet... and herein lies the first brick in the wall of our VIOLET HOUR experience. But first a mini-preview from the YouTubes of the FAB Jeremy Jordan singing the show's title song...

So... many and many a year ago, in the wilds of BF America, Bobby encountered the Great God Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS via the excellent cast album from the 1987 Tony-winning hit. The marvel of taking in this exceptional work of art was completely enhanced by the plethora of words, images, and background presented in that recording's printed insert. Along with creating incomparable music, lyrics, and story, Reynolds & Price have ensured that the lucky listeners of their baby have everything they need to fully enjoy and UNDERSTAND the depth and breadth, and height their show can reach. Publishing the full argument of the play and the lyrics to each song AND including abbreviated spoken portions of the script someone like, ohhh, let's say Little Bobby can dive into the piece and get a real sense of the story and the songs and song stories etc., especially from the voices of Broadway royalty like Santino Fontana (le sigh), Jeremy Jordan (le double sigh) Brandon Uranowitz (have mercy), MEAN GIRLS star Erika Henningsen, and Solea Pfeiffer of ALMOST FAMOUS fame. All five of these performers are top of the heap as singing actors (or acting singers) and they all bring their A-games to this recording. Now, Bobby could launch into facts about the history of this yet-to-be-realized show, but you can get all that when you get the download or the CD, with all its printed material - so, why? Suffice it to say that this is a beautiful, magical, realism love story about a publisher of books (Fontana) who has a choice to make between publishing his oldest friend's book or the book of the woman he is falling in love with. "Where's the magic, Bobby?" we can hear you shouting, out there in the dark - the magic is in this cast and this music. With lyric/verse structure from Reynolds that is pure poetry, married to the sweeping, saucy, sexy, scintillating notes from Price, real dramatic tension from the moments and the characters in those moments, one is left to wonder - what is the hold-up getting this one to the stage? That, my dear ones, is all part of the mysteries and vicissitudes (what? Bobby know words?!) of the business of show.

Based on this excellent album that delivers the entire score, this one is more than ready to begin its long journey of living development. From its bright and jazzy classic broadway overture, with bits of the score to give the listener a taste of the show before it starts, to its wonderfully lush orchestrations throughout by Tony and Grammy-winner Charlie Rosen, the sweep of this score will make ya sway in your seat. The first duet from Fontana and Jordan, SAIL ON, SANTA MARIA! Is remarkable as their vastly different voices mix to perfection. The dramatic tension in Brandon Uranowitz's voice on A SPECIAL WORD (that word is GAY btw), sells the comedy of the song's double meaning, especially on the double punch line at the end "Proud To Be Gay". Let Bobby now turn your attention to the ladies of THE VIOLET HOUR; Solea Pfeiffer's gorgeous voice on the sultry YOU WANT TIME is a real stand out, as is Erika Henningsen's dreamy, yet dramatic, AT THE PLAZA, which, despite its beauty, packs a real punch at song's end that she plays beautifully. At this juncture in these proceedings, Bobby must give a solid ((((AUDITION CALLOUT))) to all musical theatre players reading this rainbow review. This show is absolutely chock-a-block full of Soprano, Mezzo, Tenor, and Baritone possibilities that will be total must-haves for your audition binders, and this includes not only solos from each character but portions of duet and group numbers that can yield solid, single voice 16-32 bar cut-outs. You can all dig in and mine real gold here, actor children.

As it stands right now, the full cast recording is 2 hours 26 minutes of music, so some of what we hear (here) will have to go, as adding the full book penned by Price will only increase that already too-lengthy time frame. But take heart, dear Bobby readers, every second of that current 2:26 is not only worth it, it is essential listening for any true musical theatre fan. We really think that those lucky enough and smart enough to pick this one up will be more than pleased - you'll be enchanted, and, for giving Bobby an afternoon's worth of that enchantment. we MUST give THE VIOLET HOUR our full...

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows - Put this one in your collection today.

