Alborosie to Play Concert at New York City's Sony Hall

Alborosie will perform at Sony Hall in New York City on August 4, marking his first show with his band the Shengen Clan in New York since 2017. The performance presented by VP Records comes ahead of the release of Nine Mile, his ninth studio album, out in August. Purchase tickets here.

The concert will see the artist joined by guests Kulcha Kartel and Vaughn All-Star of WKCR 89.9FM. Alborosie and his band the Shengen Clan will debut new material alongside fan favorites.

Earlier this year, Alborosie released Nine Mile’s lead single “Come My Way,” a lovers roots cut that reimagines Augustus Pablo’s classic dub version “King Tubby Meets the Rockers Uptown.” The accompanying video was filmed in Canoa Quebrada, Brazil.

The Sony Hall show is part of Alborosie’s summer tour across Europe and North America, which includes appearances at Summerjam Festival, Reggae On The River, and Bababoom Festival.