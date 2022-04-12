Alaska Thunderf*ck Announces 'DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording)'

Today, via Entertainment Weekly, drag legend, singer, songwriter and performer Alaska Thunderfuck announces the premiere recording of "DRAG: The Musical."

PEG Records and Killingsworth Recording Company have partnered with Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals to release "DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording)" on May 13.The first single off the new album, "Drag is Expensive," can be streamed on all digital platforms beginning May 6.

Co-written and conceived with Alaska's longtime musical collaborators, certified platinum songwriter/producer Tomas Costanza and celebrity song stylist Ashley Gordon, as well as directed by the Emmy-nominated Spencer Liff, "DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording)" tells the story of two rival drag bars that go head-to-head for survival amidst financial troubles. With a cast of characters that combine hilarity, heart and fabulosity, "DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording)" is an inspiring and entertaining listen from beginning to end.

A touch of "Kinky Boots" with a dash of "La Cage aux Folles" and a sprinkle of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," the original album "DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording)" is brought to life by an all-star cast of drag, theater, and LGBTQ+ icons including Alaska, Nick Adams, Michelle Visage, Max von Essen, Bob The Drag Queen, Peppermint, Monét X Change, Jujubee, Fortune Feimster, Margaret Cho, Ginger Minj, Divina De Campo, Lagoona Bloo, Jamie Torcellini and Jack Rodman.

With plans already in the works to adapt the album into a live stage show later this year, "DRAG: The Musical" is set to further break the artform of drag into the theater world and inspire audiences around the world to embrace their inner queen.

"At its core, the musical is inspired by the family bond that drag queens have together. And just like family, we may not always get along, but we find a way to support one another and love one another," said Alaska. "I want to bring people into the world of Drag. It's a world that might not always be glamorous and sparkly. In fact, at times it can be slimy and disgusting. But I love it and I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world."

"My creative inspirations behind 'DRAG: The Musical' are the the flair of 'Kinky Boots,' the imagination of 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,' the campiness of 'Rocky Horror,' the soul of 'RENT,' the comedy of 'The Birdcage' and the music of Meatloaf's 'Bat Out of Hell' all sprinkled in with the attitude of The Sex Pistols," said Tomas Costanza of the inspiration behind the project.

Ashley Gordon added, "This is a musical for every 'weirdo' who has ever had a dream. It's an endearing story about the power of blood AND chosen family. Most of all, it's an over-the-top love letter to all things DRAG! Tomas, Alaska and I have written songs together as a team for years, so it was natural for us to start telling the musical's story by writing songs first. Over the course of six years we've fine-tuned and broken plot bones, which was sometimes painful as first-time musical writers, but we'd always end up with something even better in the end. We went through this process until we had a musical that we would happily pay top dollar to see ourselves."