Alanis Morissette and JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast to Host Livestream Benefit for The Actors Fund

The Producers of JAGGED LITTLE PILL announced today that the Broadway musical has partnered with American Express to present a special livestream benefit event, You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and 'Jagged Little Pill' in support of the Covid-19 emergency relief efforts of The Actors Fund (www.actorsfund.org/jaggedlittlepill). On Tuesday, May 19 at 8:00PM ET, the one-hour event hosted on the Jagged Little Pill Facebook and YouTube channels (facebook.com/jaggedmusical; youtube.com/jaggedmusical) will feature conversations and exclusive performances from the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill and seven-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and recording artist Alanis Morissette, who co-hosts the livestream with SafePlace International founder Justin Hilton. The event also includes special appearances by the show's Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully), Tony-winning director Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), Olivier Award-winning choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Beyonce at The Grammys; The Carters' "Apesh*t"), and Pulitzer Prize winning orchestrator/arranger Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot).

"Led by our spiritual guide Alanis Morissette, the entire Jagged Little Pill family is excited to come together to share music and our musical's messages of joy, healing, resilience and gratitude," said the show's producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price in a statement. "We give immense thanks to AmEx for giving us the opportunity and for our cast and creative team for keeping the Jagged Little Spirit thriving during this trying time."

Beginning today, and through the week leading up to Tuesday's event, fans have the opportunity to enter sweepstakes for special prizes at jaggedlittlepill.com, and even submit their own cover of an Alanis Morissette song to be featured during the livestream. To enter the cover song contest, fans can post a video on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #JaggedFanCovers, and a clip of the winning entry will be featured during the May 19 event.

You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and 'Jagged Little Pill' is open for anyone to tune in and will be available to stream on Jagged Little Pill's Facebook page and YouTube Channel. The video will also be available for viewing on the pages after the event has concluded. Starting May 20, this unique live stream will live on the refreshed American Express Experiences hub which now includes virtual sports, entertainment and music experiences for people to enjoy while they are staying home. In addition to this special livestream event, the site includes historic sporting events, inside tours, performances, and more from American Express partners.

Jagged Little Pill follows The Healys, a seemingly perfect family who strives to hide the cracks beneath the surface when a troubling event shakes their community. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), Jagged Little Pill opened on December 5, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway.

Jagged Little Pill features Movement Direction & Choreography by Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot). Starring as "The Healys" in the Broadway production are two-time Drama Desk Award Nominee Elizabeth Stanley as "Mary Jane," Sean Allan Krill as "Steve", Celia Rose Gooding as "Frankie" and Derek Klena as "Nick"; alongside Kathryn Gallagher as "Bella," Drama Desk nominee Lauren Patten as "Jo," and Antonio Cipriano as "Phoenix," all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater. Completing the Broadway cast are Annelise Baker, Maiya Blaney, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Keri René Fuller, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Nora Schell, DeAnne Stewart, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.





