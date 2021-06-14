Alan Menken, Lynn Nottage, Leslie Uggams & More Will Be Inducted Into Theater Hall of Fame

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the Theater Hall of Fame will induct six distinguished artists at its November 15th ceremony. 2021 inductees will include: Bob Crowley, Gerald Freedman, Alan Menken, Lynn Nottage, Anna Deveare Smith and Leslie Uggams.

The ceremony will be held at the Gershwin Theatre.

The Theater Hall of Fame, on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre, was founded in 1970 by Earl Blackwell, James M. Nederlander, Gerard Oestreicher and L. Arnold Weissberger to honor Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater. The mission is to preserve past theater history, honor the present theater professionals, and encourage emerging artists of the American Theater.



To be eligible for induction, the theater professional must have given 25 years distinguished service to the American Theater and, at least, five major production credits on Broadway. The annual ballot is voted upon by over 275 members of the Theater Hall of Fame and American drama critics. There are 10 categories and over 50 nominees from which to vote. The final eight nominees receiving the most votes are ratified for the annual induction.



The Theater Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization and U.S. registered trademark. It is the only nationally recognized Hall of Fame honoring Lifetime Achievement in the American theater. It is funded by individual contributions, private foundations as well as event ticket and journal sales. Mr. Terry Hodge Taylor is Executive Producer.