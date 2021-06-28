Al Hirschfeld Foundation Presents New Online Exhibition THE DOG SHOW: HOUNDS BY HIRSCHFELD

The Al Hirschfeld Foundation will present its latest online exhibition, "The Dog Show: Hounds by Hirschfeld." Now live at AlHirschfeldFoundation.org/exhibitions through August 15, the exhibition features drawings of dogs by the artists between 1924-2001. Featuring some of the most famous dogs in 20th century media - and some not-so-famous dogs who were well-loved by their humans. Canines take center stage in this exhibition including the artists' reflections of The Thin Man, 'Frasier," "Lassie," The Wiz, Annie, Gypsy, The Will Rogers Follies and more.

Dogs appear in drawings in nearly every category of the artists' work; theatre, film, television, music, and literature, as well as politics, private commissions, and Hirschfeld's earliest lithographs. The dogs seen in this show have been sorted by breed, just as they do in the best dog shows. There are breeds from each of the seven American Kennel Club groups represented: Sporting, Working, Terrier, Hound, Toy, Herding, and Non-Sporting.

The exhibition is curated by Katherine Eastman, Archives Manager of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation. "Westminster may be over, but this dog show is ready to begin," says Eastman. "For this exhibition, we've searched through the Hirschfeld archive for images of dogs of every size and shape. You'll learn some fun facts about different breeds. Maybe you'll even fall in love with a breed and start looking for your next best friend."

Go behind the lines of Hirschfeld's art with "The Hirschfeld Century Podcast," nominated as "Best NYC podcast" by the 2020 Apple Awards. A special episode focusing on "The Dog Show: Hounds by Hirschfeld" will be available starting July 19, 2021 from AlHirschfeldFoundation.org/podcasts, iTunes and other popular podcast sites.