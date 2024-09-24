Aisha Jackson Will Join THE NOTEBOOK as Middle Allie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Notebook on Broadway will welcome Aisha Jackson to the Broadway company in the role of Middle Allie beginning Tuesday, October 22, at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Original Chicago and Broadway cast member Joy Woods will play her final performance on Sunday, October 20.

As previously announced, the production will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, December 15, with a First National Tour launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH in September 2025. Additional cities will be announced at a later date.

Aisha Jackson (Middle Allie). Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Waitress, Paradise Square, Once Upon A One More Time, and Disney's Frozen, where she made history as the first Black woman to play Anna on Broadway. Regional credits: Sister Act (North Carolina Theatre), Dreamgirls (The MUNY). TV: “Up Here” (Hulu), “Central Park” (Apple TV), and “An Evening with Lerner and Loewe” (PBS). Vocalist for the films Dear Evan Hansen, Tick, Tick, Boom, and Hulu's Spirited. Voiceover: Melon's House Party.

Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a Tony Award-nominated book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The current cast of The Notebook features Tony Award®-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Tony Award® nominee Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook is “full of butterfly-inducing highs, stunning performances, and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly). Chris Jones of The Chicago Tribune says The Notebook is “absolutely gorgeous, not to be missed,” The New York Daily News calls it “a love story for the ages,” and The New York Amsterdam News raves, “One of the most epic, romantic, touching musicals ever to grace Broadway.”

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.