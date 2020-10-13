Ailey Extension Online Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With New Classes

Explore Afro-Cuban dance with La Mora in first-ever weekly 'Ailey Extension On-Demand' class.

Ailey Extension is closing Hispanic Heritage Month with a bang, by bringing back two beloved instructors to guide students through movement classes that honor Hispanic culture and contributions to dance. Danys 'La Mora' Perez returns to launch Ailey Extension On-Demand with her illustrious weekly Afro-Cuban class and Richard Martinez returns to lead students through a joyful Zumba workshop filled with Latin rhythms. The on-demand class and returning workshop are in addition to the various live dance classes offered weekly.

Afro-Cuban On-Demand with La Mora lets dancers explore the various forms of Afro-Cuban dance tradition in a warm and welcoming environment. Filmed with live music accompaniment in the beautiful Ailey Studios at The Joan Weill Center for Dance, New York City's largest building dedicated to dance, the class embraces an accessible path to understanding dance through the quality of movement and cultural context. While practicing different movements representing the Orishas (deities from West African traditions brought to Cuba), La Mora discusses the form's history and its importance to each movement. New classes will be released each Wednesday and remain available until Friday at 11:59pmEST.

This class also marks the launch of Ailey Extension On-Demand which helps students enjoy classes at a time and pace that is convenient for their schedules. On demand classes allow Ailey Extension to further expand its mission to make dance accessible to all by making it easier for people around the world to join in the dance.

Acclaimed dance fitness instructor Richard Martinez returns to close out Hispanic Heritage Month with a virtual Zumba Workshop on Saturday, October 17 from 11:30am-12:30pmEDT. Fueled by Latin rhythms, Zumba Fitness is a feel-happy workout that offers a perfect balance of fun and fitness. Richard's high energy, body toning, fun fitness party is an ideal experience for those who want to let loose while sweating it out on the dance floor.

Students can also immerse themselves in dance classes with Hispanic roots during several of Ailey Extension's live weekly technique and fitness classes. On Saturdays at 3pmEDT Salsa with Baila Society provides a comprehensive introduction to the popular Spanish Caribbean dance style. Students can learn to move comfortably and confidently to Latin rhythms while transitioning into fundamental salsa footwork. Each Sunday at 4:30pmEDT students can practice Afro-Cuban Modern with Noibis Licea. Afro-Cuban modern dance is a dynamic fusion of North American modern dance, ballet, and traditional social and sacred Afro-Cuban dances and rhythms. Dancers can sweat it out to Latin rhythms three times a week in Zumba Fitness. Karen Arceneaux leads the full body dance workout on Mondays at 12:30pmEDT and Saturdays at 12:30pmEDT while Jose Ozuna helps dancers sculpt their bodies in the non-stop dance session on Fridays at 12:30pm

To keep dancing with Ailey without having to leave your home, please visit aileyextension.com to find further information, including how to register for Ailey Extension's over 30 weekly classes and workshops. In addition, enjoy other offerings as part of Ailey All Access, including performances, conversations, and short films created by the Ailey dancers. For an extended period of time, enjoy a free on-demand streaming of Alvin Ailey's must-see American masterpiece Revelations from a 2015 broadcast of an Ailey at Lincoln Center performance; and then join in the dance by learning the steps during a Revelations Celebration workshop led by Arts in Education Master Teacher Nasha Thomas filmed at Rockefeller Center's 620 Loft & Gardens Rooftop in partnership with EHE Health, available on EHE Health's Facebook page. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's free first-ever virtual season will run from December 2- December 31; with a variety of premieres and a celebration of six decades of the soul-stirring Revelations, which pays homage to the rich African-American cultural heritage in an uplifting celebration of the human spirit that is needed now more than ever.

NEW CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS DURING HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Explore various forms of Afro-Cuban dance tradition with La Mora! While practicing different movements representing the Orishas, dieties from the West African traditions brought to Cuba, La Mora will discuss the form's history and its importance to each movement. Class allows participants to embrace an accessible path to understanding dance through the quality of movement, and cultural context. Available Wednesdays until Friday 11pmEDT.

Richard Martinez is returning to Ailey Extension to burn up the dance floor with his unique style for a total body workout in this Zumba workshop. Get ready for a high energy cardio, body toning, fun fitness dance party set to Latin Rhythms and open to all levels. Saturday, October 17 at 11:30amEDT.

Weekly classes and special workshops from Ailey Extension take place virtually on Zoom. Additional on-demand classes are available on Ailey Extension's YouTube channel.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You