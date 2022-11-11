After Celebrating 25 Years In LA, DANCES WITH FILMS Takes New York City!
The independent film festival jete's into NYC December 1-4 at The Regal Theater In Union Square.
The defiantly independent film festival and Los Angeles favorite, Dances With Films (DWF), is celebrating 26 years by expanding to New York City! DWF champions innovation, talent and creativity by spotlighting important, diverse, quality films and developing lasting relationships with filmmakers.
Festival Founders Leslee Scallon and Michael Trent recognize that New York City is the artistic, cultural and creative epicenter of the country and the perfect city for Dances With Films. The indie film event will showcase over 70 never before seen short, documentary and feature films. Dances With Films New York (DWF: NY) will take place at the Regal Union Square from December 1-4.
Inspired by the bright lights and immersive theater found in NYC, the festival will kick off opening night with Broadway influenced film BEAU, directed by Josh Rhodes and starring Jeb Brown and Matt Rodin. BEAU is a musical drama about a struggling musician who discovers the grandfather his mother intended to keep a secret, a man who forever changes his life by putting a guitar in his hand, and self-love in his heart.
Additional titles include shorts ¡RABBIT! starring actress and filmmaker Sonia Mena who currently plays Pippa on Hulu's hit show Tell Me Lies, Cupcake starring Revell Carpenter (Sex Lives of Teenage Girls), Minutemen starring Terry Serpico (Law & Order) and DaJuan Johnson (Bosch, Grey's Anatomy) and The Difficulties of Being Drunk Alone, Garret Wareing's directorial debut and produced by Nick Cassavetes. Documentaries include Anxious Nation narrated by supermodel Kathy Ireland, which explores anxiety and kids, Heart & Soul, a music documentary on famous/legendary Doo Woop singers and bands in the late 50's & 60's. First time Director is 78 year old Kenny Vance, lead singer of Jay & The Americans (This Magic Moment, Come A Little Bit Closer) Help Her Live is executive produced by Richard Linklater featuring Alana Haim of Haim Sisters. Feature films include Double Down South written by Academy Award winner Tom Schulman (Dead Poets Society) and Bone Cold starring Jonathan Stoddard (The Young & The Restless) and Trinity Bliss who is confirmed to star in Avatar 2, 3 and 4.
Dances With Films advocates for diversity and inclusion in film and has selected a film slate with topics including women's rights, the war in Ukraine, religion, concentration camp survivors, mental health, LGBTQIA+ issues, conversion therapy and more.
Festival Founders Leslee Scallon, Michael Trent state "We are so excited to be expanding our unique brand of curated films to the city that never sleeps. Giving exposure to new films and filmmakers is what Dances With Films has always been about - a true discovery film festival, DWF is what Sundance was supposed to be."
In addition to the film screenings, Dances With Films proudly hosts a series of panels and Q&A's. Previous panelists include Academy Award nominated DUNE Producer Cale Boyter, Director Paul Greengrass, Producer Michael London, Lord of The Rings Executive Producer Mark Ordesky, President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences and Casting Director David Rubin.
In 1998 DWF began as a film festival dedicated to finding tomorrow's talent today and continues to carry on this mission. With many World and West Coast Premieres, DWF provides a coveted first stop on the festival circuit. With a vast number of submissions, the selection process is based solely on merit and discoverability. DWF continues its dedication to and is a devoted champion of fresh and creative voices. For the past 25 years, DWF has proudly provided access and opportunity to thousands of films and filmmakers from all over the world who diligently work year after year to see their dreams realized.
More Hot Stories For You
November 11, 2022
Ohio State Murders will be the first show to play at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre when it begins previews tonight, Friday, November 11, 2022 ahead of an opening on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Meet the cast of Ohio State Murders here!
Photos: Get a First Look at Luna & More in KPOP on Broadway
November 10, 2022
KPOP, starring K-pop super star Luna, will open on Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre on Sunday, November 20, 2022. KPOP, directed by Teddy Bergman, features a book by Jason Kim; choreography by Jennifer Weber; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. Get a first look at photos here!
Photos: First Look at MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL on Broadway
November 10, 2022
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool, the acclaimed new solo play, opens this weekend on Sunday, November 13, and is now playing through Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center. Get a first look at photos here!
Tickets Now On Sale for PICTURES FROM HOME Starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker
November 10, 2022
Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway premiere of Pictures From Home. Three of the theatre’s most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists will return to the stage, bringing to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives.
Tickets for BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Live Simulcast Viewings on Sale Tomorrow
November 10, 2022
Tickets will go on sale for Second Stage Theater's simulcast performances of its Broadway production of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ play, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, directed by Austin Pendleton on Friday, November 11 at 12pm EST.