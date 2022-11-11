After Celebrating 25 Years In LA, DANCES WITH FILMS Takes New York City! 

The defiantly independent film festival and Los Angeles favorite, Dances With Films (DWF), is celebrating 26 years by expanding to New York City! DWF champions innovation, talent and creativity by spotlighting important, diverse, quality films and developing lasting relationships with filmmakers.

Festival Founders Leslee Scallon and Michael Trent recognize that New York City is the artistic, cultural and creative epicenter of the country and the perfect city for Dances With Films. The indie film event will showcase over 70 never before seen short, documentary and feature films. Dances With Films New York (DWF: NY) will take place at the Regal Union Square from December 1-4.

Inspired by the bright lights and immersive theater found in NYC, the festival will kick off opening night with Broadway influenced film BEAU, directed by Josh Rhodes and starring Jeb Brown and Matt Rodin. BEAU is a musical drama about a struggling musician who discovers the grandfather his mother intended to keep a secret, a man who forever changes his life by putting a guitar in his hand, and self-love in his heart.

Additional titles include shorts ¡RABBIT! starring actress and filmmaker Sonia Mena who currently plays Pippa on Hulu's hit show Tell Me Lies, Cupcake starring Revell Carpenter (Sex Lives of Teenage Girls), Minutemen starring Terry Serpico (Law & Order) and DaJuan Johnson (Bosch, Grey's Anatomy) and The Difficulties of Being Drunk Alone, Garret Wareing's directorial debut and produced by Nick Cassavetes. Documentaries include Anxious Nation narrated by supermodel Kathy Ireland, which explores anxiety and kids, Heart & Soul, a music documentary on famous/legendary Doo Woop singers and bands in the late 50's & 60's. First time Director is 78 year old Kenny Vance, lead singer of Jay & The Americans (This Magic Moment, Come A Little Bit Closer) Help Her Live is executive produced by Richard Linklater featuring Alana Haim of Haim Sisters. Feature films include Double Down South written by Academy Award winner Tom Schulman (Dead Poets Society) and Bone Cold starring Jonathan Stoddard (The Young & The Restless) and Trinity Bliss who is confirmed to star in Avatar 2, 3 and 4.

Dances With Films advocates for diversity and inclusion in film and has selected a film slate with topics including women's rights, the war in Ukraine, religion, concentration camp survivors, mental health, LGBTQIA+ issues, conversion therapy and more.

Festival Founders Leslee Scallon, Michael Trent state "We are so excited to be expanding our unique brand of curated films to the city that never sleeps. Giving exposure to new films and filmmakers is what Dances With Films has always been about - a true discovery film festival, DWF is what Sundance was supposed to be."

In addition to the film screenings, Dances With Films proudly hosts a series of panels and Q&A's. Previous panelists include Academy Award nominated DUNE Producer Cale Boyter, Director Paul Greengrass, Producer Michael London, Lord of The Rings Executive Producer Mark Ordesky, President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences and Casting Director David Rubin.

In 1998 DWF began as a film festival dedicated to finding tomorrow's talent today and continues to carry on this mission. With many World and West Coast Premieres, DWF provides a coveted first stop on the festival circuit. With a vast number of submissions, the selection process is based solely on merit and discoverability. DWF continues its dedication to and is a devoted champion of fresh and creative voices. For the past 25 years, DWF has proudly provided access and opportunity to thousands of films and filmmakers from all over the world who diligently work year after year to see their dreams realized.