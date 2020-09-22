Adrienne Warren, Barret Foa, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and More Join MUSKET Alumni Concert

The alumni concert for MUSKET, the University of Michigan’s only student-run musical theatre company, will air on September 25th.

MUSKET, the University of Michigan's only student-run musical theatre company, has released the full lineup for this week's "The Alumni Concert," airing September 25th. The performers and speakers include many of MUSKET's notable alumni, as well as supporters of the organization.

The list of performers includes A.J. Holmes (Book of Mormon, class of 2011), Jessica Fontana (Cinderella, 2006), Madeline Trumble (Newsies and Mary Poppins, 2011), Josh Strobl (Dear Evan Hansen, 2017), and Nick Blaemire (Godspell, 2005), as well as other recent MUSKET alumni.

In addition to performances, the concert will feature special messages from Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Barret Foa (Mamma Mia! and Avenue Q, 1996), and Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies, 2006).

Musical highlights from the concert will include Rainbow by Kacey Musgraves, No One is Alone from Into the Woods, Home from The Wiz, and many more.

Proceeds raised from the concert will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. One of the primary beneficiaries of contributions will be the Actors Fund, which is an organization working to provide financial assistance to actors who are currently unemployed. Throughout the concert, donations will be able to be made via the Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS YouTube page.

The Executive Producers of MUSKET have been working for several months to create this benefit concert and would like to share the following statement:

"It has been incredible to collaborate with these artists remotely while working together towards a great cause. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is doing incredible work to support struggling communities during this time. Theatre is resilient, and the passion that this community displays is a continual reminder of that resilience. Thank you to everyone who has made this event possible. Go Blue!"

"The Alumni Concert" will premiere on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST

on the Broadway Cares YouTube channel, ummusket.org, and broadwaycares.org.

