Adelphi Orchestra Reveals Winners of 20th Anniversary Young Artist Competition

The competition was held on April 20 2024 at the National Opera Center in Scorca Recital Hall.

By: Apr. 30, 2024
The Adelphi Orchestra has announced the winners of the 2024 Adelphi Young Artist Competition which was held on April 20 2024 at the National Opera Center in Scorca Recital Hall.

Grand prize winner: Matthew Hakkarainen (Violin)

Division Results
Juniors:
1) Jayden King (Violin)
2) Elizabeth Song (Violin)
Senior:
1) Nathaniel Yue (Cello)
2) Johnathan Okseniuk (Violin)

College:
1) Kingsley Hsieh (Clarinet)
2) Yang Yu (Oboe)

Honorable Mention:
1) Simone Hagopian (Violin)
2) Hongbo Cai (Piano)

To learn about the Competition Winners
visit: https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/aofinals-2024

Previous winners include Esther Youjeong Yang, Sophia Werner, Sooah Jeon, SoHyun Ko, Hikaru Yonezaki, Randall Goosby, Bryan Cheng, Xiaoxuan Shi, Nathan Meltzer, Ari Boutris, Ming Nga Cheung, Dylan Wu, Anton Rist, Brieuc Vourch, Jennifer Choi, Lindy Tsai, Ethan Siegel, Philo Lee, and Christina Hughes.


