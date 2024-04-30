Adelphi Orchestra Reveals Winners of 20th Anniversary Young Artist Competition

The competition was held on April 20 2024 at the National Opera Center in Scorca Recital Hall.
The Adelphi Orchestra has announced the winners of the 2024 Adelphi Young Artist Competition which was held on April 20 2024 at the National Opera Center in Scorca Recital Hall.
Grand prize winner: Matthew Hakkarainen (Violin)
Division Results
Juniors:
1) Jayden King (Violin)
2) Elizabeth Song (Violin)
Senior:
1) Nathaniel Yue (Cello)
2) Johnathan Okseniuk (Violin)
College:
1) Kingsley Hsieh (Clarinet)
2) Yang Yu (Oboe)
Honorable Mention:
1) Simone Hagopian (Violin)
2) Hongbo Cai (Piano)
To learn about the Competition Winners
visit: https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/aofinals-2024
Previous winners include Esther Youjeong Yang, Sophia Werner, Sooah Jeon, SoHyun Ko, Hikaru Yonezaki, Randall Goosby, Bryan Cheng, Xiaoxuan Shi, Nathan Meltzer, Ari Boutris, Ming Nga Cheung, Dylan Wu, Anton Rist, Brieuc Vourch, Jennifer Choi, Lindy Tsai, Ethan Siegel, Philo Lee, and Christina Hughes.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos