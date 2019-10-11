Additional Date Announced For Josh Groban' GREAT BIG RADIO CITY SHOW

Due to overwhelming demand, an additional show has been added for Josh Groban's forthcoming residency at New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall. Performances will kick off on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020, April 18, 2020 with additional date on June 20th, 2020. Tickets for all three shows are on sale now HERE.

"I'm overwhelmed with the response for these first two shows and excited to announce a third," says Josh. "This residency is a wonderful opportunity to connect with audiences in a whole new way and I can't wait to hit the stage."

To celebrate the announcement, Josh made stops at Access Hollywood, New York Live, co-hosted Live with Kelly and Ryan and appeared on Elvis Duran & The Morning Show this morning.

Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show will draw on the Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominated performer's multifaceted career and feature special segments; guest stars and performers; and a concert performance featuring Groban. No two shows will be the same, making each evening a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans.

One dollar from every ticket sold goes to Groban's Find Your Light foundation, dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education.

As one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 35 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances.

Josh Groban's discography encompasses eight studio albums, including his 2001 self-titled 5x-platinum debut, 2003's 6x-platinum "Closer," 2006's double-platinum "Awake," 2007's 6x platinum Grammy-nominated "Noel," 2010's gold-certified "Illuminations," 2013's gold-certified "All That Echoes," 2015's gold-certified "Stages," and most recently 2018's "Bridges." He has appeared in feature films such as "Crazy, Stupid, Love;" "The Hollars;" "Coffee Town;" and "Muppets Most Wanted;" as well as on NBC's "The Office," FX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and CBS' "The Crazy Ones." In 2017, he concluded his Broadway run in "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812," which Time Out New York called, "one of the best musicals of the decade." He also released his first coffee table book, "Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway," chronicling the past two years of his life on Broadway.

2018 marked yet another watershed year for Groban as he extended his influence across music, film, television and Broadway yet again. He co-hosted the Tony Awards to widespread enthusiasm worldwide after garnering his first nomination in 2017 and co-starred alongside Tony Danza on the Netflix series, "The Good Cop." Groban also released his eighth full-length studio offering, "Bridges" [Reprise Records]. In addition to duets with Andrea Bocelli, Sarah McLachlan and Jennifer Nettles, it boasts nine tracks co-written by the superstar. He launched an ongoing North American headline tour in support of the album during the fall 2018. For more information, visit JoshGroban.com.

Groban is the latest artist to embark on a residency with The Madison Square Garden Company and the first at Radio City Music Hall since 2017. As a leader in live entertainment, MSG continues to innovate and create unique, one-of-a-kind experiences for artists and fans alike. In 2014, the Company originated the concept of a music franchise outside of Las Vegas, with Billy Joel's monthly residency at Madison Square Garden - now at a history-making 67 performances and counting. The Company has also in recent years successfully created unique bookings and residencies across its portfolio of venues, including Dave Chappelle at Radio City Music Hall; Phish's 13-night "Baker's Dozen" run at The Garden; Jerry Seinfeld's ongoing Beacon Theatre residency; and the unprecedented multi-year, dual-city residency of Tedeschi Trucks Band at both The Beacon and The Chicago Theatre, which is also ongoing.

Groban has once again partnered with CID Entertainment to offer VIP ticket packages which include a premium reserved seat plus pre-show access to a gallery of memorabilia and photos from his career, plus merchandise and more. For details, visit: www.cidentertainment.com/events/josh-groban-radio-city/.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You