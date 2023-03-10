Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO Film

Broadway alums Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl, and Collin Kelly-Sordelet star in the upcoming coming of age film Escaping Ohio. More information on a release date is coming soon.

The film follows JJ and Sam, two 18 year-olds facing adulthood. While Sam longs for a new life in California, JJ dreams of building his life in their small town in Ohio. As Sam begins to make it clear that she is intending to move away, JJ must prove to her why their hometown and their future is worth sticking around for.

Loosley based on creator Jessica Michael Davis' life, the film originally began a short film of the same name, which won the Cinema Director Award at the Blackbird Film Festival and also played at the Montclair Film Festival and the Big Apple Film Festival in New York City.

Future information on the film's release will be found on its official website here.

Adam Pascal originated the role of Roger Davis in both the Broadway production of Rent. For his performance on Broadway, he earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.

Following Rent, Pascal went on to star in the original Broadway production of Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida as Radames in 2000. That same year he released his first album, Model Prisoner. In late 2003-2004, Pascal joined the closing cast of the Broadway revival of Cabaret as the Emcee.

Pascal joined the Broadway cast of Memphis in 2011, as Huey Calhoun, remaining in he role until the show's closure. He was also seen as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway, in Disaster! as Chad, and in Broadway company of Something Rotten! as William Shakespeare in the show's closing cast. In 2019, Pascal joined the Broadway cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical as Edward Lewis, which he later played during the show's national tour.

Emiy Bergyl was first seen on screen as the lead in The Rage: Carrie 2. After that, she resumed career in the theatre, starring in "Romeo and Juliet" at the Old Globe, and on Broadway in "The Lion in Winter" opposite Laurence Fishburne and Stockard Channing, for which she won the FANY award for Best Broadway Debut. Her other Broadway credits include The Rivals, A Touch of the Poet, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and The Ferryman. She will be seen this spring on Broadway in Goodnight, Oscar.

Collin Kelly-Sordelet made his Broadway debut in 2014 in The Last Ship. He was also seen Off-Broadway in Somebody's Daughter.