Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO Film

Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO Film

A release date for the new film is coming soon.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Broadway alums Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl, and Collin Kelly-Sordelet star in the upcoming coming of age film Escaping Ohio. More information on a release date is coming soon.

The film follows JJ and Sam, two 18 year-olds facing adulthood. While Sam longs for a new life in California, JJ dreams of building his life in their small town in Ohio. As Sam begins to make it clear that she is intending to move away, JJ must prove to her why their hometown and their future is worth sticking around for.

Loosley based on creator Jessica Michael Davis' life, the film originally began a short film of the same name, which won the Cinema Director Award at the Blackbird Film Festival and also played at the Montclair Film Festival and the Big Apple Film Festival in New York City.

Future information on the film's release will be found on its official website here.

Adam Pascal originated the role of Roger Davis in both the Broadway production of Rent. For his performance on Broadway, he earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.

Following Rent, Pascal went on to star in the original Broadway production of Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida as Radames in 2000. That same year he released his first album, Model Prisoner. In late 2003-2004, Pascal joined the closing cast of the Broadway revival of Cabaret as the Emcee.

Pascal joined the Broadway cast of Memphis in 2011, as Huey Calhoun, remaining in he role until the show's closure. He was also seen as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway, in Disaster! as Chad, and in Broadway company of Something Rotten! as William Shakespeare in the show's closing cast. In 2019, Pascal joined the Broadway cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical as Edward Lewis, which he later played during the show's national tour.

Emiy Bergyl was first seen on screen as the lead in The Rage: Carrie 2. After that, she resumed career in the theatre, starring in "Romeo and Juliet" at the Old Globe, and on Broadway in "The Lion in Winter" opposite Laurence Fishburne and Stockard Channing, for which she won the FANY award for Best Broadway Debut. Her other Broadway credits include The Rivals, A Touch of the Poet, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and The Ferryman. She will be seen this spring on Broadway in Goodnight, Oscar.

Collin Kelly-Sordelet made his Broadway debut in 2014 in The Last Ship. He was also seen Off-Broadway in Somebody's Daughter.



Related Stories
Shop A DOLLS HOUSE in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop Photo
Shop A DOLL'S HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Take a look at official merchandise from A Doll's House in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Take the production home with you with souvenirs and apparel.
Photos: See Rita Moreno, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More at the Artios Awards Photo
Photos: See Rita Moreno, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More at the Artios Awards
See photos of Rita Moreno, Sheryl Lee Ralph at more at the 38th Artios Awards!
Video: Samantha Williams Sings Ive Never Said I Love You Photo
Video: Samantha Williams Sings I've Never Said I Love You'
Watch Samantha Williams sing 'I've Never Said I Love You' from Dear World, coming to New York City Center Encores!
Review Roundup: DARK DISABLED STORIES Opens at the Public Theater Photo
Review Roundup: DARK DISABLED STORIES Opens at the Public Theater
Ryan J. Haddad's Dark Disabled Stories, the new co-production between The Bushwick Starr and The Public, officially opened at The Public's Shiva Theater last night, March 9. Let's see what the critics had to say...

From This Author - Michael Major


Adam Mah Returns With New Single 'Video Subscription'Adam Mah Returns With New Single 'Video Subscription'
March 9, 2023

Adam attended the famed Langley Fine Arts School, forming the band Derrival in high school, while touring across North America with acts such as The Zolas, Hey Ocean!, and performing at festivals, sharing the stage with Vampire Weekend, Childish Gambino, Young the Giant, Death Cab for Cutie, The Airborne Toxic Event, and Half Moon Run, and more.
The Hold Steady to Share New Song TomorrowThe Hold Steady to Share New Song Tomorrow
March 9, 2023

The Hold Steady will share their latest song, “Understudies,” tomorrow, Friday, March 10, at all DSPs and streaming services. The release of “Understudies” will mark the third track heralding The Hold Steady’s ninth studio album, The Price of Progress, arriving on their own Positive Jams label via Thirty Tigers in three weeks.
Composer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music GroupComposer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music Group
March 9, 2023

A composer and sound artist whose breadth of work spans opera, sound design, film scoring, ensemble, and choral writing, she was awarded the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in Music for her opera, p r i s m. Reid is currently working on a work for string orchestra commissioned by the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'
March 9, 2023

Talos is the Cork, Ireland-based artist, Eoin French. He released his debut album, Wild Alee, in 2017. Dubbed 'a spectacularly assured debut deserving of a wide audience” by The Irish Times, it received a nomination for the Choice Music Prize in his native Ireland, and led to extensive touring in Ireland, the UK and Europe.
Latin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New SingleLatin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New Single
March 9, 2023

Latin power trio The Tiarras released their new single and reimagined version of classic Cuban song “La Negra Tomasa,” earlier this week. After posting their version of the song to TikTok, the track quickly went viral, garnering over 450,000 views with fans asking for an official release. Plus, check out new tour dates!
share