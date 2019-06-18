Adam Kantor, Telly Leung Among Coaches for The Jimmy Awards; Montego Glover, Stephen Schwartz and More to Judge

The Jimmy Awards today announced the industry coaches for the eleventh annual awards ceremony on Monday, June 24th at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre. The seven coaches - Jenni Barber, Randy Graff, MaryAnn Hu, Adam Kantor, Telly Leung, Michael McElroy, and Eliseo Roman - will mentor the 86 high school students from across America who have come to New York City for a chance to win the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress.

The two-hour talent showcase will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will be hosted by Tony Award-winner Ben Platt.

This year's Jimmy Awards ceremony will be streamed live in its entirety on The Jimmy Awards Facebook and YouTube pages. The Livestream is brought to you by The Broadway League Foundation and 2017 Tony Award winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen. Apples and Oranges Arts is the livestream and video production partner. The official media partner is WABC-TV. The livestream will also include special content for those watching the ceremony online.

The Jimmy Award nominees will prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals.

Judges are comprised of notable theatre professionals including Tony Award-winning producers, award-winning casting experts and industry professionals. The evening of the performance, winners will be selected by Nathan Flower,Montego Glover, Alecia Parker, Marc Platt, Tara Rubin, Thomas Schumacher, Stephen Schwartz, and Bernie Telsey. Preliminary judges who evaluated nominees prior to the ceremony included Gabriel Barre,Robert Cuccioli, Nathan Flower, Stephanie Klapper, and Seth Sklar-Heyn.

Student performers qualify for the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards ceremonies presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,700 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

Additionally, the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD presented by WELLS FARGO will be bestowed on Matthew Hinson, Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte, NC and Tasha Partee, Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere, NY for the encouragement and inspiration that led their students to win the coveted 2018 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Since the inception of the program, participating students have earned over $2,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

The Jimmy Awards are presented by the Broadway League Foundation in honor of legendary Broadway producer/theatre owner James M. Nederlander, and are supported by many leading theatre industry organizations. More information about the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program can be found at JimmyAwards.com.

