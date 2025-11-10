Adam Gwon Will Offer Master Class Through Theatre Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning musical theatre writer Adam Gwon will offer a Master Class on Monday, November 17th at 6:30pm as part of Theatre Now New York's Industry Nights. The evening will feature songs by 4 writing teams from TNNY's Musical Writers Lab including Cameron Reese & RJ Christian, Kit Goldstein Grant, Tasha Gordon-Solmon & Faye Chiao, and Jonathon Lynch. A wine and cheese reception will follow. Reservations can be made at tnny.org/industrynights

Theatre Now's Industry Nights are an ongoing series featuring experts in the field of musical theatre. Past guests include Tony winners Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Rachel Sheinkin and Lisa Lambert as well as Tony nominees Andrew Lippa and Susan Birkenhead, among others. The remaining Industry Night this year will feature a Master Class with Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth, POP!) on December 15th. 2026 dates will be announced shortly. These events are held in Midtown Manhattan and are free for Theatre Now members. There is a suggested donation of $10 for non-members. Reservations are required as space is limited. For more information or to make a reservation, go to tnny.org/industrynights.

Adam Gwon is a Kleban, Fred Ebb, and Richard Rodgers Award-winning musical theater writer whose musicals have been produced on six continents, in ten languages. Off-Broadway: All the World's a Stage (Drama Desk nomination), Scotland, PA (Drama Desk nomination, NYT Critic's Pick), Ordinary Days, Old Jews Telling Jokes. Regional: Witnesses, String, Cake Off (Helen Hayes nomination), Cloudlands (LA Times Critic's Pick), The Boy Detective Fails, Bernice Bobs Her Hair. West End: Ordinary Days. Other projects include The Waves in Quarantine (a film collaboration with Lisa Peterson and Raúl Esparza), songs as a staff writer on the hit webseries Submissions Only, and for Stephen Schwartz and John Tartaglia's The Secret Silk on Princess Cruise Lines. His songs have been heard at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and more, performed by such luminaries as Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, and Brian d'Arcy James. Adam is a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and a member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild. He served on the Tony Awards Nominating Committee from 2015-2018, and currently sits on the Dramatists Guild Council and the Boards at Roundabout Theatre Company and Primary Stages.

Theatre Now New York (TNNY) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development of new musicals. TNNY produces the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals (submissions now open for SOUND BITES 13) as well as developmental readings and productions of new works. They also host a monthly cabaret series at SoHo Playhouse, Verse Intro Cabaret, as well as their monthly Industry Nights.