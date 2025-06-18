Actress and Choreographer Edie Cowan Passes Away at 88

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor, dancer, and choreographer Edie Cowan passed away on May 22 at the age of 83. A multi-faceted artist, she lent her talents to numerous productions across the stage and screen throughout her career, which spanned more than 50 years.

As a performer, Cowan appeared on Broadway as a performer three times. She made her debut in the original production of Funny Girl with Barbra Streisand, and later starred in 1967's Sherry!, and the original Broadway production of Annie. In Annie, she played various parts, including Warbucks' housekeeper, Mrs. Pugh, and served as an understudy for Lily St. Regis, before taking on the role full-time for the national tour.

Her choreography credits include the original off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors and many other regional productions, where she often also worked as a director. Onscreen, she appeared as a dance teacher on Law & Order: Criminal Intent and a member of a Tai Chi Class in The Intern with Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. Her final TV appearance was in 2020 as a tango dancer in the series Little Voice.