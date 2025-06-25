Actors Theatre Workshop Showcases New Voices with Spring 2025 Play Readings and Final Presentation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Actors Theatre Workshop (ATW) will present a vibrant lineup of performances this June as part of its Spring 2025 Play Reading Series and culminating final event, highlighting the power of creativity to uplift, unite, and inspire. The award-winning nonprofit institution—now in its 35th year—will feature original works by emerging and established artists alongside stories from community participants of all ages and backgrounds.

ATW’s Spring 2025 Play Reading and Discussion Series features two new plays that tackle urgent social themes through imaginative storytelling. On Saturday, June 28 at 2PM, 4908 Awakenings by Marianne Ryan offers a deeply personal look at the experience of caregiving for a sibling with schizophrenia, while on Sunday, June 29 at 7PM, We the People of These Fifty Acre Woods by Andrew Michael Reid reimagines the world of A.A. Milne as a metaphor for civil unrest and division, with original artwork by Delia Dumont. Each reading will be followed by a community conversation.

The centerpiece of the season is the Final Presentation and Fundraiser on Monday, June 30 from 6PM–9:30PM. The event will feature two signature programs developed by ATW Artistic Director and Founder Thurman E. Scott:

My Immigrant Life Story, a moving performance of original writing by adult immigrants and their descendants reflecting on journeys to the U.S.

Builders of the New World, featuring performances by homeless children and autistic youth who have created new work through ATW’s arts education initiative.

This evening of storytelling and theatrical performance will also launch ATW’s Creative Capacity Campaign, aiming to raise $200,000 toward a larger $5 million goal to expand its community programming.

Tickets and more information are available at bit.ly/ATWSpringPerformances2025.

For more on The Actors Theatre Workshop and its mission, visit actorstheatreworkshop.org.

Deals from Dead Outlaw Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest. Get Tickets from $71.00