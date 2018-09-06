Actors Fund to Honor Baayork Lee, Jerry Mitchell, and More

The Actors Fund announced today that they will honor 2017 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award winner Baayork Lee; Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Jerry Mitchell; Emmy Award winner John DeLuca; and Tony nominated, Emmy and Academy Award winner Rob Marshall; with a special Actors Fund Medal of Honor presented to actress, dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade, at The Actors Fund's Career Transition For Dancers Masquerade Ball on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at the Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway). The gala evening will benefit The Actors Fund's services for the dance community.

The celebration begins at 6 pm with cocktails and is followed by a 7 pm dinner, live auction and performances. The evening, produced and directed by Tony and Emmy Award-winner Bebe Neuwirth and actress and choreographer Caitlin Carter, will include special tribute performances by dancers, including: Tap Dancers Luke Hawkins & Evan Ruggiero, Paul Taylor Dance Company, American Ballet Theatre, The Fosse Estate, Dance Theater of Harlem, Carolyn Dorfman Dance, Camille A. Brown, David Dorfman Dance and the Maria Torres Company.

The Actors Fund and Career Transition For Dancers (CTFD) merged their services to the dance community in 2015. The merger integrated the services of CTFD into the ongoing programs of The Actors Fund, a human services organization that helps everyone who works in entertainment and the performing arts.

The evening, sponsored by Dance Magazine, is now on sale. Tables for 10 start at $7,500. For gala information and tickets please call 212.228.7446 ext. 33 or emailmarjorie@mcevoyandassociates.com. For more information and updates, visit www.actorsfund.org/Masquerade.

THE ACTORS FUND is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

