Actors Equity Association Takes Steps to Keep Members Informed About Coronavirus

As the threat of Coronavirus continues to grow around the world, Actors Equity Association is taking step to keep its members informed. AEA released the following statement:

The CDC explained that a sustained outbreak in the United States could lead to "severe disruptions." For that reason, Equity staff are having the appropriate conversations focused around how we can maintain business continuity if an outbreak becomes more severe.

Equity has reached out to both state and local authorities to ensure that updates and relevant information is being shared. We have also begun conversations with major Equity employers so we can ensure a safe and healthy workplace.

We will continue to monitor the situation, seek guidance and best practices from the appropriate health authorities and share additional information as warranted.