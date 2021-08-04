Actors' Equity Association Calls for The Resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo

Following yesterday's report by independent investigators of multiple occurrences of sexual harassment and retaliation by Governor Andrew Cuomo, Actors' Equity Association, the national union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers working in live theatre, released the following statement calling on Governor Cuomo to resign:

"Governor Cuomo has led the way on a number of issues of vital importance to our members, and our appreciation for his leadership at critical moments in the COVID-19 pandemic remains.

"Nevertheless, the investigation was thorough, and the facts are clear. And they are damning. There is no place for sexual harassment in the workplace - not in our theaters, and not in our government. As we work for safer workplaces for our own members where they can be free of harassment, discrimination and bullying, we demand no less from those serving in our government.

"Governor Cuomo must take responsibility for his actions and step down. Regardless of the intents of his actions, it is undeniable that the impact of his behavior is the creation of a hostile work environment and worse. We applaud the women who have bravely stepped up to share their stories, and we urge the governor to do the right thing for them and for all the people of New York by immediately resigning his position."