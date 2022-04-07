Actors' Equity Association Applauds Confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Actors' Equity Association has released the following statement following the U.S. Senate voting to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

"As a nation, we are better served when diversity of thought, background and lived experience are represented on the Supreme Court, and so we celebrate Justice Jackson's confirmation not only because of her enormous qualifications, but also because the presence of a Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court is long overdue," said Kate Shindle, president of Actors' Equity Association. "Additionally, Justice Jackson's record on labor is superb. Time and again her rulings from the bench have recognized the inherent right of workers to unionize, which makes our jobs safer and more equitable. By now, we've all seen the photo of Justice Jackson in Little Shop of Horrors; it's a delightful bonus that she has experienced the human labor that goes into creating live theatre. Equity is confident that Justice Jackson will be a wise and fair arbiter of the complex issues that come before our nation's highest court."

