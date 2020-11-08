Actors' Equity-Approved Theaters & Productions- November 2020

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

Theaters approved for productions this month include ACT of Connecticut, Berkshire Theatre Group, Portland Stage, and more!

As the country is continuing the adapt to the new normal in a COVID-19 world, Actors' Equity has been hard at work making sure all theaters that are approved to re-open meet all health and safety standards.

Earlier this year, the first two Equity-approved shows were performed in Massachusetts, Harry Clarke at Barrington Stage Company and Godspell at Berkshire Theatre Group. Since then, more theatres across the country have been approved by Equity to produce shows.

Below, check out the current list of Equity-approved theatres, sorted by state, as well as any upcoming events they may have planned.

Connecticut

ACT of Connecticut

The Last Five Years runs October 28 - November 15.

ACT of Connecticut is requiring all patrons wear masks at all productions, and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the building, and extensive cleaning and sanitization procedures have been instituted before, between, and following all performances.

Learn more about the theatre and its upcoming events here.

Music Theatre of Connecticut

Fully Committed ran September 11-27.

RFK runs October 23 - November 8.

Music Theatre of Connecticut has implemented "timed seating" to stagger when patrons enter the theatre. Additionally, all guests are required to wear masks, and will be temperature check. Programs will be digital, and there will be hand sanitizer throughout.

Learn more about the theatre and its upcoming events here.

Illinois

Goodman Theatre

Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! ran September 17 - October 8, 2020.

In the coming months, the Goodman will finalize its COVID-19 protocols in conjunction with state and local health authorities to ensure the safety of artists, staff and audiences. They will present their plan in detail before performances resume.

The Goodman Theatre has announced its 2021 season, but dates have yet to be announced. Stay up to date here.

Massachusetts

Barrington Stage Company

Harry Clarke ran August 5-16.

For this production, the company has removed seating, reducing its house capacity to 163 down from over 500. It also has committed to an isolated backstage area and regular electrostatic spraying to clean the facilities.

The theatre has no upcoming events at this time. Stay up to date here.

Berkshire Theatre Group

Godspell ran August 7-September 20.

Upcoming Events:

Holiday Memories, November 20-December 20

Sixth Annual Children's Holiday Extravaganza, November 29

Temperature scans and contactless ticket scanning will be done for patrons at their point of entry. Free-standing hand sanitizer stations will be placed at various locations throughout the space. Patrons will be required to wear masks. One way traffic patterns will be enforced.

Learn more about the theatre and its upcoming events here.

Central Square Theater

Front Porch@Starlight ran October 3.

The First Pineapple and Other Folktales ran September 16-17.

Thurgood ran September 18-20.

Pre-show emails to all ticket-holders will be sent out 48 hours prior to each performance, giving patrons a detailed outline of what they can anticipate upon arrival.

Audience members will be at least 10-feet from the performers (when performing) at all times. If the performance includes singing, audience members will be at least 25 feet away from the nearest performer. All Front of House (FOH) staff will be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.

The theatre has no upcoming events at this time. Stay up to date here.

The Hanover Theatre Repertory

Poe Double Header ran October 1-25.

All patrons will be required to wear masks, and will be temperature checked upon arrival. Each patron group will be seated at its own cafe table. Cafe tables will be distanced from one another by 6 feet or more.

The theatre has no upcoming events at this time. Stay up to date here.

Maine

Portland Stage

Talley's Folly runs October 29 - November 15.

Masks are required to enter the Portland Stage Building. Masks must tightly cover the mouth and nose and must remain on at all times.

Learn more about the theatre and its upcoming events here.

New Hampshire

Weathervane Theatre

Little Shop of Horrors ran September 9-October 10.

Miracle on South Division St. ran September 11-October 8.

The World Goes 'Round ran September 16-October 9.

Audiences were capped at 25% capacity and be socially distanced throughout the theatre. Masks are required on the premises. Complimentary disposable masks available upon entry and sanitization stations located at all entrances. After every performance the facilities are professionally deep cleaned.

The theatre has no upcoming events at this time. Stay up to date here.

New Jersey

East Lynne Theater Company

Nothing Matters runs October 14 - November 21.

This play is only available virtually. It took artistic director Gayle Stahlhuth three months to negotiate a contract with Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the union for actors and stage managers, so that ELTC could fully rehearse and perform NOTHING MATTERS. AEA would only allow filming, with no live audience.

Learn more about the theatre and its upcoming events here.

Premiere Stages at Kean University

Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! ran October 15 - 18.

All patrons will be required to have their temperatures checked in their vehicles and will be asked a series of COVID-19 related questions. Face coverings or masks must be worn by all audience members. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the grounds of the Museum. All seating will be sanitized between performances.

The theatre has no upcoming events at this time. Stay up to date here.

New York

12 Angry Men...And Women ran September 12.

The production was presented online, via YouTube. The Billie brought these 12 stories to audiences in the community and online, allowing the Theatre to safely be able to serve its audiences and to continue to explore its foray into virtual storytelling.

The theatre has no upcoming events at this time. Stay up to date here.

Vermont

Northern Stage

It's Fine, I'm Fine ran October 7 - 25.

Upcoming Events:

Necessary Laughter: The Naked Librarian by Marisa Smith, On the Harmful Effects of Tobacco by Anton Checkhov, streaming November 12 - 29.

Health and safety protocols include a new air filtration system, a mandatory two-week quarantining of actors, weekly testing, mask mandates, daily health screenings, enforced social distancing, and limiting audience numbers to 40 people.

Learn more about the theatre and its upcoming events here.

Washington, DC

Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It!, ran October 23-30.

Heightened cleaning procedures and sanitizing stations are in place. Temperature checks are required for all artists, staff and audience members. Social distancing and masks are required. Each performance will be limited to 40 patrons with a limit of four tickets per group.

The theatre has no upcoming events at this time. Stay up to date here.

