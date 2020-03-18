Actor and Author Leslie Becker to Offer Free Online Event HOW TO SURVIVE & THRIVE IN UNCERTAIN TIMES

Broadway actress and Bestselling author Leslie Becker (Bonnie & Clyde, Anything Goes, Amazing Grace) is hosting a FREE ONLINE WEBINAR titled How To Survive & Thrive in Uncertain Times, designed specifically for actors, artists and creatives on Saturday, March 21.

As the author and creator of The Organized Actor (the #1 organizational tool for actors for 25 years), she has dedicated her life to helping actors get organized, but more importantly coaching them to be strong individuals so the highs and lows of the business are balanced by a strong belief in themselves.

"Since actors have been hit particularly hard in this crisis, I wanted to create something that would empower people and bring the magical and collective energy of artists together so we can all come out thriving when the dust settles," says Becker.

In this webinar, she will show you empowering ways to stay calm even in chaos, how to use your actor "superpowers" to your advantage right now, and how to boost your mental game for the long haul. She will be delivering the FREE virtual seminar on Saturday, March 21 at 11 a.m. EST and 4 pm EST. You must sign up to attend and it is totally free. For more details and to sign up please visit https://organizedactor.com/thrive

The Organized Actor was the first book of its kind and started the conversation of "treating your acting career like a business." Since 1994, Leslie and the teachings of The Organized Actor have helped thousands of actors get organized, get creative and get work.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You