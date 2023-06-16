Acclaimed Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Headlines 'Summer Sounds' In Manhattan

New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group plays a special CD release concert at the Summer Sounds Concert Series at Carl Schurz Park on July 12 at 7pm.

Carl Schurz Park is located at 86th Street and East End Avenue in Manhattan. The concert is free admission.

The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their 9th studio album, 'New York Nerve.'

Daniel Bennett is joined by master percussionist Koko Bermejo (drums/keyboard) and acclaimed bassist Kevin Hailey. Daniel Bennett has been featured in Timeout New York, Baltimore Sun, Miami Herald, Boston Globe, and NPR.

Daniel Bennett's genre-bending sound has captivated audiences throughout the world. For more information, call (212) 459 4455.