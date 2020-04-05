Academy Donates $6 Million to The Actors Fund, Motion Picture & Television Fund, and the Academy Foundation
According to Variety, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences donated $6 million to support motion picture employees and their families financially affected by the current health crisis. The donation will also provide aid to institutions focused on supporting diverse filmmakers.
$4 million of the donation will be distributed between The Actors Fund, which supports behind-the-scenes workers as well as performers, and the Motion Picture & Television Fund. The Academy will donate an additional $2 million to the Academy Foundation to support its grants program.
"The Academy has a long history of supporting our colleagues, particularly during the most dire circumstances," said Academy president David Rubin. "As we face a pandemic, it's incumbent upon us to help those in the motion picture community who are suffering."
"The Academy's primary focus right now is helping our community make it through this unprecedented crisis," said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. "With our donation, The Actors Fund and MPTF can bring emergency services - including financial assistance, housing, family care and counseling - to more people."
Read more on Variety.
