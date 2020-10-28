Abe Goldfarb, Gil Brady, And More To Perform In ZOMBIE TOWN Benefit Reading For COVID Direct Relief
The event will stream live on Zoom on Friday, October 30 at 8pm ET.
A one-night only benefit reading of ZOMBIE TOWN, the documentary play by Tim Bauer, will perform live on Zoom on Friday, October 30 at 8pm ET. G
il Brady (SIDEWAYS and SHEAR MADNESS Off-Broadway, WHITE CHRISTMAS National Tour) produces and stars in the hilarious 5 character comedy. Cast also includes Abe Goldfarb (BEETLEJUICE on Broadway, THE HORROR AT GALLERY KAY on Prime Video), Patrick John Moran (SOMETHING ROTTEN National Tour, JOSEPH National Tour), Mary McNulty (CAMELOT National Tour, INTO THE BREECHES at Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis), and Tommy Rapley (DETROIT at Steppenwolf Theatre Company).
In ZOMBIE TOWN: A DOCUMENTARY PLAY, a theatre collective from San Francisco goes to Harwood, Texas to interview the surviving citizens of a recent zombie attack. This documentary play is the result of those interviews.
The benefit reading is free of charge with a $10 suggested donation. 100% of the proceeds will benefit COVID Direct Relief, a nonprofit committed to supplying front line workers with equipment and resources necessary to battle COVID-19.
For more information on how to donate and Zoom in, visit: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/zombie-town-reading.
Please be advised that ZOMBIE TOWN includes adult language and themes.
