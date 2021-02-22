Aaron Tveit, Kerry Ellis & More Will Take Part in RISE UP WITH ARTS Benefit

Since the lockdown in March 2020, professional dancers and musical theatre performers have not only seen their lively hoods evaporate, they've also had their ability to perform removed. Now Anya Garnis and Pasha Kovalev are taking action.

Rise Up With Arts is a global, virtual event, celebrating the magical connection and transformative power of musical theatre, dance and inspirational stories. The virtual event will unite artists from every part of the industry to inspire, empower and raise money for charity Theatre Support Fund+ and Actors Fund.

The show will be broadcast from London on the World Theatre Day March 27th (15:30 EDT) in celebration and adoration of the arts - which feels more important now than ever.

The audience will experience the thrill of live performance again, hearing from some of the world's best performers what performing means to them, why they were inspired to build their careers in theatre, and how they're overcoming the challenges that Covid-19 and the closure of theatres and stages across the nation has brought.

The show will feature dance performances & interviews from Strictly Come Dancing's champion & two time Mirror Ball winner Kevin Clifton, with musical theatre performances & conversation with Ricky Rojas and Aaron Tveit from Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Award winning west-end choreographer Arlene Philips and widow and Trustee of the Gene Kelly Foundation, Patricia Kelly, have also provided their support and will be featured in interviews during the show. There will be further performances from Robin Windsor & Anya Garnis one of the leading couples from 'So You Think You Can Dance' and many many more exciting and inspiring guests.

For tickets; visit: https://www.riseupwitharts.com/