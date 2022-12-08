ASSISTED LIVING: THE MUSICAL Streams Virtually Through January 1, 2023

From the same troupe that brought you "Assisted Living: The Musical" comes the holiday show for everyone who knows someone who is...of-a-certain-age, or wishes to grow to that age. These are the tales Granny will never tell.

"THE HOME...for the holidays" welcomes you to Pelican Roost, the party school of retirement communities where 70-something is the new 20-something...only with looser skin. At Pelican Roost, two actors play a vaudevillian romp as 18 different characters where they sing and dance, revel and kvetch, celebrate and bloviate their way through a life.

The show is streaming on Dropbox Shop at https://www.dropbox.com/shop/s/thehomefortheholidays through January 1st, 2023.

The eccentric residents include Naomi Lipschitz-Yamamoto-Murphy who looks for Husband #4 from atop her customized Harley-Davidson. There is Nick Dent who ruins a Roost-wide road trip by abusing a Motorized Walmart Shopping Scooter. You will never think of "The Little Drummer Boy" the same way.

"THE HOME...for the holidays" is the second show within the "Assisted Living: The Musical" franchise and features all-new songs and holiday sketches. The authors Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett have brought these characters to side-splitting life in sold-out performing arts center throughout America. Both shows have been produced by dozens by professional and community theatrical troupes.

Running 90-minutes with no intermission, this national touring production was taped before live audiences Artis-Naples' Hayes Hall, one of the premier performing arts venues in Florida. Its executive producer is multi-Tony, Emmy, and Olivier winner Jim Kierstead, producer of "Kinky Boots," "Hadestown," and more than a dozen other Broadway and West End hits. The seven-piece band is hotter than a hot flash, and is under the direction of Jeremy Franklin Goodman.

If the Smothers Brothers and "The Golden Girls" had a baby, it would be "THE HOME...for the holidays." Please note this musical is intended for mature audiences and contains material that is not for children.

The virtual curtain goes up whenever you want and you always get the best seat in the house! Tickets are $19.99 including fees. You must have a free Dropbox account to view your rental.

Step away from the rum-soaked fruitcake and watch "THE HOME...for the holidays." You'll laugh harder and there's no hangover!

"Assisted Living: The Musical" and "THE HOME...for the holidays" are registered trademarks. Copyright 2010-2020. All Rights Reserved. To learn more, visit www.assistedlivingthemusical.com and www.thehomefortheholidays.com