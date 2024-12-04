ASCAP Foundation's 2024 Holiday Auction Launches With Donations From Stephen Schwartz, Ben Platt, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the most musical time of the year approaches, The ASCAP Foundation unwraps the ultimate gift list for music fans, announcing the launch of its fourth annual Holiday Auction.

ASCAP’s top music creators donated an impressive collection – the largest in the auction’s history – of more than 70 exclusive items and experiences. Auction proceeds will support the organization’s mission to nurture the next generation of songwriters and composers. In the past year alone, ASCAP Foundation programs benefited more than 300,000 people, including 60,000 K-12 students from 700 schools.

Spanning genres and decades, ASCAP’s hottest hitmakers contributed items to the auction, including pop and R&B stars such as Chappell Roan, Usher, Selena Gomez, Tate McRae, Reneé Rapp, Gracie Abrams and JoJo; Latin icon Marc Anthony; acclaimed singer-songwriters Noah Kahan, Sara Bareilles, Jack Antonoff, Rob Thomas, Patti Smith, Laufey and Neko Case; country superstars Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Dierks Bentley and Carly Pearce; social media sensations JVKE, David Kushner, Alex Warren and mxmtoon; songwriting legends Bernie Taupin, Paul Williams and Max Martin; rockers Coheed and Cambria, Huey Lewis and The News and Peter Frampton; indie hitmakers Big Thief, Father John Misty, Cigarettes After Sex and MUNA; celebrated Broadway and film luminaries Stephen Schwartz, Pasek and Paul, Ben Platt and many more.

Among the exclusive experiences and items for bid is a signed and personalized musical 'Doodle' created by legendary Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz, 2 Broadway house seats for & Juliet with cast-signed playbill and show poster, a signed merchandise package from Broadway star Ben Platt, and more. The auction takes place online HERE from now through December 18.

Other exclusive experiences for bid include a private studio tour and lunch or dinner with legendary producer Jermaine Dupri (Usher, Mariah Carey), a live scoring session for hit show Only Murders in the Building with Emmy-winning composer Siddhartha Khosla, lunch in Atlanta or LA with artist, producer and philanthropist Akon and virtual guitar lessons with former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal. Participants can also bid on autographed guitars, vinyl, handwritten lyrics, VIP tickets to concerts and sporting events, meet and greets, personalized videos and more.

Additional donors include acclaimed film and TV composers such as John Powell (How to Train Your Dragon), Heitor Pereira (Despicable Me) and Patrick Doyle (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire); as well as multimedia fine artist Mary Harris, Gibson Guitars and the Brooklyn Nets.

“It’s been an absolute joy to work with ASCAP’s top members to dream up unforgettable experiences and one-of-a-kind gifts to delight music fans this holiday season,”said The ASCAP Foundation Executive Director Nicole George-Middleton. “With over 70 items from music legends, chart-topping artists and more, this year’s auction is bigger and better than ever. We are unbelievably grateful to the ASCAP community for these incredible contributions that will help us raise the funds we need to continue supporting the next generation of music creators.”

About The ASCAP Foundation

Founded in 1975, The ASCAP Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education, talent development and humanitarian programs. Included in these are songwriting workshops, grants, scholarships, awards, recognition and community outreach programs. The ASCAP Foundation is supported by contributions from ASCAP members and from music lovers throughout the United States. www.ascapfoundation.org