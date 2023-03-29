Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AS LONG AS GRASS GROWS Named South Street Seaport Museum's April Book Club Selection

Literary selections will be announced one month in advance, and both Seaport Museum staff and special guests will stir up lively discussions.

Mar. 29, 2023  
South Street Seaport Museum announced that the April selection of the Seaport Museum Book Club is As Long as Grass Grows: The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice, from Colonization to Standing Rock by Dina Gilio-Whitaker. This maritime-themed book club is presented in partnership with McNally Jackson Books Seaport. Literary selections will be announced one month in advance, and both Seaport Museum staff and special guests will stir up lively discussions, informed by a shared love of literature, culture, and history.

The April session of the Seaport Museum Book Club will feature a conversation on As Long as Grass Grows by Dina Gilio-Whitaker on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 6:30pm, at McNally Jackson Books Seaport--at 4 Fulton Street, just a few doors down from the Museum. For more information and to register for this free, all-ages event, visit seaportmuseum.org/bookclub.

This month, we look through the unique lens of "Indigenized environmental justice" that activist and researcher Dina Gilio-Whitaker explores in her publication. Together, we will explore an accessible history of Indigenous resistance to government and corporate incursions on their lands.

As Long as Grass Grows is available for purchase at most bookstores. Register for the April meeting of the Seaport Museum Book Club today to receive a 10% off discount code for online orders of the book at McNally Jackson Books.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org



