ARTECHOUSE NYC Debuts BLOOMING WONDERS and Continues SUBMERGE: BEYOND THE RENDER

ARTECHOUSE NYC has launched BLOOMING WONDERS: A CELEBRATION OF SPRING, the newest edition of its annual seasonal exhibition, at its digital gallery located at Chelsea Market (439 W. 15th Street). The immersive installation opened March 12 and is presented on the venue’s 270-degree, floor-to-ceiling digital canvas with 18K-resolution projections.

BLOOMING WONDERS invites visitors to explore a digital environment inspired by springtime blooms through interactive projections and technology-driven installations. The exhibition creates a virtual garden where animated blossoms and botanical imagery unfold across the gallery’s walls and floor.

The exhibition was created by ARTECHOUSE Studio, the organization’s interdisciplinary creative team of designers, architects, producers, and technologists who develop immersive digital environments.

In addition to BLOOMING WONDERS, ARTECHOUSE continues to present SUBMERGE: BEYOND THE RENDER, part of its ongoing curatorial platform dedicated to immersive digital art.

Powered by Render Network’s decentralized GPU infrastructure, SUBMERGE features work by more than a dozen digital artists exploring contemporary approaches to immersive media and computational art. The exhibition is designed as an evolving platform that introduces new artists, technologies, and works over time.

Located near The High Line and Little Island, the ARTECHOUSE NYC space presents exhibitions on a large-scale digital canvas designed to surround audiences with projection-based artwork.

Tickets for BLOOMING WONDERS and SUBMERGE: BEYOND THE RENDER are available now.