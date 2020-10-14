ARTECHOUSE Continues Its Acclaimed Exploration of 2020 Pantone Color of the Year

The new installation builds upon ARTECHOUSE's highly acclaimed exploration of Classic Blue.

ARTECHOUSE, the United States' first institution dedicated to 21st Century digital and experiential art, presents Celestial, opening October 22 at its New York City space in Chelsea Market.

The new installation builds upon ARTECHOUSE's highly acclaimed exploration of Classic Blue, which kicked off with the immersive event developed for Pantone's Color of the Year reveal in December 2019, and continued with a blockbuster installation at ARTECHOUSE NYC at the start of 2020. Reviewing that earlier work, Mashable wrote that it "inspires introspection and agency at a time when we feel our powers usurped by complicated technological systems," adding it "points to how technology can, when put in good hands, foster understanding and expand our horizons to where our plain eyes can't see." USA Today put it succinctly: "When you step into the installation, the outside world melts away."

ARTECHOUSE presents the new experience at a moment when Classic Blue has new relevance in New York-as the city and its residents reemerge, reconnect, and innovate, seven months into the pandemic. "During these unprecedented times as a society we have found ourselves in a new state of existence. Before 2020 even began, Pantone selected Classic Blue as the color of the year because they saw it as the hue to sustain us during a time of change," said Sandro Keserelidze, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of ARTECHOUSE. "2020 ended up bringing changes no one expected, making the qualities and connotations of Classic Blue-calm, confidence, and creativity-especially relevant in New York today. We couldn't think of a more timeless and timely theme to end the year and launch a new chapter of experiences."

Celestial is part of Submerge by ARTECHOUSE, a new series of surreal immersive experiences. The inaugural program in the series consists of three distinct installations, one in each ARTECHOUSE space, inspired by Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue. Each location will offer an elemental experience-earth, water, air-related to the unique qualities of Classic Blue, pushing the limits of our perception of the color.

Celestial, specifically, draws on Classic Blue's inspirational qualities to take visitors beyond the skies. Inspired by blue's dependability, Crystalline in D.C. (opening October 15) explores the color's connection with earth and crystals through a journey that is both an adventure and a meditation-an exploration through an illusory, blue-hued castle. Miami's Aqueous (opening November 12), inspired by Classic Blue's calming qualities, explores the color in the context of water. In all three locations, virtual portals in each space will give visitors a window into other locations, fostering a sense of connection across ARTECHOUSE spaces and countering the isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic-and, often, by modern forms of communication.

Submerge by ARTECHOUSE will be an ongoing series for ARTECHOUSE, continuing in 2021 and beyond. Each installation will explore new themes and push the boundaries of multimedia art with creative uses of technology.

Imprinted in our psyches as a restful color, PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit. The new, original installations seek to do the same; centering our thoughts and fostering resilience.

"ARTECHOUSE experiences are always meant to have a transportive quality," says Tatiana Pashtukova, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We have loved hearing from numerous visitors who have told us how our installations have made a difference to them emotionally or mentally, helping them discover a whole new level of engagement when surrounded by our works. We hope that now, with Submerge by ARTECHOUSE, we can continue to build upon these most meaningful successes."

artechouse.com/celestial

Press previews on October 21st by appointment.

Celestial is on view to the public October 22nd, 2020 - January 3rd, 2021

Daily General Admissions: Monday - Thursday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday - Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m..

