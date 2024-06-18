ANGEL OF ARKANSAS Directed By Susan Stroman To Receive Second Industry Presentation In New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A second, by-invitation-only, industry presentation of the new musical, Angel of Arkansas, will be held in New York.

Written by Richard Oberacker (book, music, and lyrics) and Robert Taylor (book and lyrics) and directed by five-time Tony Award-winner Susan Stroman, Angel of Arkansas will be presented on Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21 at New 42 Studios.

With an original score of country-pop crossover, Angel of Arkansas is inspired by the real-life experiences of a young, single mother in the heart of conservative Arkansas who in 1986 found her way to becoming a tireless advocate, activist and care-giver to untold numbers of men during the height of an unprecedented health crisis. Embraced by a new community whose capacity to find humor, hope and joy in the face of adversity was unlike anything she had ever known, Angel of Arkansas chronicles one woman's incredible journey from sheltered innocence to fearless compassion.

The Angel of Arkansas presentation stars Kerry Butler as Ruth, and features a group of actors portraying multiple characters, including John Pinto Jr, Ben Jackson Walker, Michael James Scott, Mauricio Martinez, Shavey Brown, James Harkness, Joel Waggoner, Makai Hernandez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Bud Weber, Chad Burris and Nic Rouleau.

The creative team includes Annbritt duChateau (Music Director), AnnMarie Milazzo (Vocal Designer), John Shivers (Sound Designer), Beowulf Borritt (Scenic Designer), Ken Billington (Lighting Designer), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Daryl Waters (Orchestrations), Sonny Paladino (Music Supervision and Arrangements), Tara Young (Associate Director), Joshua Buscher (Associate Choreographer), Jacob Fjeldheim (Score Supervisor), and Jim Carnahan Casting/ Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting), Johnny Milani (Production Stage Manager). General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical.