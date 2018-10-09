ANASTASIA Cast Recording to Be Released on Vinyl

Broadway Records announces that Anastasia (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will be released on vinyl on December 14, 2018. The special edition vinyl set will be available in the US with a retail exclusive at Barnes & Noble and bn.com. It will also be available via BroadwayRecords.com, and to audience members at the merchandise stands of Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre. The vinyl is now available for pre-order at bn.com and BroadwayRecords.com.

The double disc colored vinyl set includes new cover artwork, and a bonus track duet of Liz Callaway (the singing voice of the Oscar-nominated film) and Christy Altomare (the star of the Broadway production) singing "Journey to the Past" with composer Stephen Flaherty on piano. The vocal arrangement is by Benjamin Rauhala.

Anastasia features a lush, original score from Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). The score also includes several of the most beloved songs from the 1997 animated film, adapted for the stage. The album includes the Academy Award nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as Christy Altomare's haunting "In My Dreams," Ramin Karimloo's passionate "Still" and Derek Klena's heart-racing "My Petersburg." Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally. Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs. The Original Broadway Cast Recording is produced by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Frank Filipetti and Hunter Arnold, and co-produced byTom Kirdahy, Eric Cornell and Bill Taylor.

ANASTASIA is currently playing on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The original Broadway cast recording is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor, and Mary Beth Peil. The cast also includes Zach Adkins, Sissy Bell,Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell,Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Janet Dickinson, Constantine Germanacos, Wes Hart, Ian Knauer, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Shina Ann Morris, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Nicole Scimeca, Jennifer Smith, Johnny Stellard, Mckayla Twiggs and Allison Walsh.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

The creative team also includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design),Tom Murray (Music Supervision & Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA.

Include

