AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Ends Broadway Run With Record-Breaking Week

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, starring 2024 Tony Award Winner Jeremy Strong, played its final performance on Sunday, June 23, and broke the Circle in the Square Box Office record one final time with a gross of $1,545,913.00 for the week ending June 23.



This record-breaking revival of Henrik Ibsen’s thunderous masterwork, adapted by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog and directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold, began previews at the Circle in the Square Theatre on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The production recouped its $5.5 million capitalization, broke box office records at the Circle in the Square Theatre four times during its run, and played 112 performances and 23 previews on Broadway.



AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE won the Tony Award for Jeremy Strong’s lead performance, Amy Herzog won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation, for his performance in AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, and Michael Imperioli won the Theatre World Award.



AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE starred 2024 Tony Award, Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong (“Succession,” Armageddon Time), Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”), critically acclaimed film and television star Victoria Pedretti (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “You”) and Katie Broad, Bill Buell (Ink), Joe Cassidy, Caleb Eberhardt (Choir Boy), Matthew August Jeffers (“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived”), David Patrick Kelly (Once), David Mattar Merten, Max Roll (Good Night, Oscar), Thomas Jay Ryan, and Alan Trong (“The Sympathizer”).



AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE featured scenic design by 2024 Tony Award Nominee dots, costume design by 2024 Tony Award Nominee David Zinn, lighting design by 2024 Tony Award Nominee Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, hair and wig design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates, production stage management by Rachel Bauder, technical supervision by Juniper Street Productions, and casting by Taylor Williams Casting. 101 Productions, Ltd. Served as the general manager for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.



A small-town doctor considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power not only try to silence him—they try to destroy him.



